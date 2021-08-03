Cookbook Showdown: Hummus

Pasta is, in many ways, a miracle food – and while Elizabeth David may have first introduced the British public to the wonders of spaghetti via her Vogue column in the ’50s, there’s still so much for us to learn about the more than 1,300 varieties consumed across Italy. “It would be frankly insane to try to write a definitive book on pasta,” chef and author Rachel Roddy says with a laugh over Zoom from her apartment in Rome, where the British expat lives with her Italian partner and children. “I had the idea, though, of telling 50 stories about pasta through 50 shapes, which gave me a sort of framework for An A-Z of Pasta. I literally started with alfabeto – which, to many Italians, is not even technically a pastina [tiny shapes of pasta, used in soups or broths] – and moved cautiously along from there.”