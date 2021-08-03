Add a Little Bit of (Citric) Spice: Sweet Fruit Bookmarks

This Walking Strawberry Cheesecake has all the fun flavor of one of your favorite desserts - but in handheld form! Perfect for parties, a quick treat or just for fun!. I have really fallen in love with walking desserts lately. If you haven't checked out my Walking Banana Pudding or my Walking Strawberry Pretzel Salad you really should! This Walking Strawberry Cheesecake uses easy-to-find ingredients including honey Teddy Grahams, instant cheesecake pudding and strawberry pie filling. These are super quick to whip up and are so fun for any occasion. They are the perfect single serving dessert that you can really make on the fly to satisfy a sweet tooth. If you want a fun new treat, then you have to try my Walking Strawberry Cheesecake recipe!