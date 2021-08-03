Add a Little Bit of (Citric) Spice: Sweet Fruit Bookmarks
The last few years have certainly made fruit a hot design trend, and I for one am here for it. It’s fun, with the potential to be cheeky, and it’s classic — your standard fruit doesn’t change. I recently upgraded an old telephone desk from a cat fabric design to one bedazzled with lemons, and I love how it’s both modern and vintage at the same time. If you’re here for all things citrus, sweet, and delicious, then you’re going to go bananas for these fruit bookmarks (#SorryNotSorry).bookriot.com
Comments / 0