Philadelphia, PA

The Philly native and Temple-trained choreographer has gone viral with dances that celebrate the Black queer experience—and offer hope for all of us

By Jessica Blatt Press
The Philadelphia Citizen
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKemar Jewel knows what it’s like to be totally alone, completely alienated. Just before his 16th birthday, he was kicked out of his West Philly home when his mom discovered he was gay. He spent the next two years without a permanent home, couch-surfing, performing sex work, riding SEPTA for a warm place to stay.

