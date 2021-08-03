'You pray for rain': Low rivers stressing irrigators, recreationists — and potentially, critters
Recent hot weather brought brisk business for Welch Mill Canoeing, Tubing and Kayaking, which offers trips down the Cannon River southeast of the Twin Cities. But this year, the river is a lot lower than usual. A trip that usually takes two to three hours now takes at least four, said owner and operator Ross Nelson. And he's had to cancel canoe excursions because of damage from boats hitting the bottom.www.mprnews.org
