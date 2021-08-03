Cancel
Saint Louis, MO

Washington University launches COVID-19 exposure notification system

By Stephanie Baumer, Digital Content Producer
KMOV
 5 days ago

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Washington University has launched a COVID-19 exposure notification system. Mo/Notify is a smartphone system that will alert university faculty, staff and students when they have been near another user who has tested positive for the virus. The pilot program was launched with approval from the state of Missouri and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. After the pilot period, the university said they will look to lead efforts to possibly expand the system.

