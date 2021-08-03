Study Finds Primary Care and General Clinician EHR Use Is More Time-Consuming Than Pediatrician EHR Use

A recent study was just published in the BMJ Open journal by lead author Vincent Liu, MD, MS, a research scientist with the Kaiser Permanente Division of Research. The whole study is a fascinating read, but the basics of the study was trying to predict COIVD-19 surges before they happened. They developed CHOTS (COVID-19 HotSpotting Score) to increase the lead time to as much as 6 weeks before COVID-19 surged versus the individual indicators that only provided 1-3 weeks lead time.