Days Of Our Lives: Eileen Davidson, Austin Peck & More Go Beyond Salem

By Adi Tantimedh
bleedingcool.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDays of Our Lives: Beyond Salem will bring back former cast member Eileen Davidson, joining Lisa Rinna, Deidre Hall, Drake Hogestyn, Jackée Harry, James Reynolds, and many others. Enough to launch an entire new ongoing show all on their own. Not enough for you? Former series stars Thaoo Penghlis, Leann Hunley, Christie Clark, and Austin Peck are also on board, along with Greg Rikaart, Chandler Massey, and Zachary Atticus Tinker.

#Days Of Our Lives#Sony Pictures Television#Isa#Instagram#Nbc#Midwestern#Dimeras#Corday Productions#Bleeding Cool Tv#Bctv Daily Dispatch#Bleeding Cool
