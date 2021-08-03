Tuesday, August 3 Morning Forecast

The pleasant feeling in the air remains in place for our Tuesday with highs still in the lower to middle 80s across the Ozarks. Temps start to rebound a little as we progress through the remainder of the week as winds turn back around from the south. Wednesday is looking just as nice with little humidity and a fair amount of sun. Temperatures will stay below average for this time of the year, only rising into the lower to mid-80s. Thursday will really be our exception thanks to another upper-level disturbance moving through the region. This brings a little more cloud cover and the chance for a few showers. Highs will get knocked back into the 70s and 80s, especially where the clouds are thicker and we see rain. The heat quickly builds back into the viewing area as we end the workweek thanks to a ridge of high pressure moving eastwards. Afternoon readings surge back into the upper 80s and lower 90s under a mix of clouds and sun for our Friday. We could still see a stray shower but most will stay dry. The hotter and more humid trend continues into the first weekend of the month with highs climbing into the low to mid-90s both Saturday and Sunday. As it looks now, rain chances over the weekend are minimal but a spotty shower or storm is possible. It’s something we’ll be watching as we get a little closer but it’s still looking like a solid weekend to be out at the lake or the pool!