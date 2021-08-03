Chrome OS update adds a dedicated Google Meet app and eSIM support

Google has been quietly creating and testing what’s known as the Productivity Launcher Experiment on the back end of Chrome OS via the Canary channel, and it’s awesome. When enabled, instead of your Chromebook’s launcher taking up the entire width and height of your screen when opened, the updated look and feel takes up only about 33% of your display. You could say it’s very much reminiscent of the Windows 10 launcher, coming from the bottom-left of the screen, though it does incorporate many of the design and elements from the current Chrome OS launcher. While this is being deemed an ‘experiment’, I do believe this will replace the current design, or at the very least be something you can toggle between when it fully releases.