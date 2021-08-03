Cancel
Computers

Chrome OS update adds a dedicated Google Meet app and eSIM support

By M. Moon
Engadget
 5 days ago

Google has rolled out a few updates for Chrome OS meant to make devices running the platform a more effective tool for communicating with friends and workmates. Chrome OS version 92 will make Google Meet a pre-installed Progressive Web App on all Chromebooks and computers running the software, allowing users to get on a video call right from the Launcher. Google says it also made performance improvements for the app, including the ability to adapt video calls to different network conditions and to adjust video performance during screen sharing.

