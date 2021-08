Damian Wayne nearly died in the previous issue, and even on Larazrus Island, there's only so many times you can get away with that. But Robin was saved by his grandfather, Ra's al Ghul. And no, it wasn't just a dream. Now, in this preview of Robin #4, Robin must confront his granddaddy, and his granddaddy issues. What does Ra's have in store for his grandson? Robin #4 is in stores on Tuesday. Check out the preview below.