China’s crackdown on tech giants and private tutoring companies has taken a new twist. China now has its sights set on “spiritual opium”, better known as online gaming. The Xinhua News Agency’s “spiritual opium” comment today caused a dramatic selloff in gaming companies, including Tencent, as fears spread that China’s crackdown would soon turn to online gaming. The article referred to one of Tencent’s most popular games, Honor of Kings. As a result, Tencent said they would limit play time for minors and stop in-game purchases for children 12 years of age.