CNY Inspirations: Protecting the dreams of citizens through the right to vote

The practice of democracy is not just a vocation for me, but it is also an inspiration. Becoming a Commissioner of Elections in 2013 was the culmination of years of work in civic engagement. To many, the notion of politics and campaigns is unseemly. However, this kind of engagement, especially on the local level, is made up of ordinary people coming together to make their world a better place. They may differ on ideology and the platforms they support, but this basic tenant holds true.