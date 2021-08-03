Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Syracuse, NY

CNY Inspirations: Protecting the dreams of citizens through the right to vote

By interfaithcny, Interfaith Works
Posted by 
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. The practice of democracy is not just a vocation for me, but it is also an inspiration. Becoming a Commissioner of Elections in 2013 was the culmination of years of work in civic engagement. To many, the notion of politics and campaigns is unseemly. However, this kind of engagement, especially on the local level, is made up of ordinary people coming together to make their world a better place. They may differ on ideology and the platforms they support, but this basic tenant holds true.

www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
37K+
Followers
29K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Elections
Syracuse, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cny#Right To Vote#Cny
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy