Don’t Put Those Masks Away Just Yet, Ex-Client Alleges Avenatti Spent Millions of Her Settlement Money, Good News From the Court for Marijuana Users: The Morning Minute

By Samantha Joseph
Law.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWant to get this daily news briefing by email? Here’s the sign-up. RULES CHANGE—AGAIN – Two weeks ago, lawyers in several states had options when it came to wearing masks. But a spike in coronavirus cases has meant mandatory mask use in courthouses across the nation. In Connecticut, for instance, Robert Storace reports that visitors to the state’s three federal courthouses will have to wear masks. Similar mandates took effect in Florida, as court administrators balance public safety and judicial efficiency, raising questions about the ability to continue in-person jury trials.

A federal magistrate judge in Florida ordered far-right conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer and her company Illoominate Media to pay a Muslim civil rights advocacy group nearly $125,000 in attorney’s fees and costs stemming from a lawsuit claiming the group colluded with Twitter to have her banned from the social media platform.
Talk about Settlement Pressure, Don’t Count On A Completely Remote JD Anytime Soon, Within Law Firms, Men and Women Have Entirely Different Perceptions: The Morning Minute

Want to get this daily news briefing by email? Here’s the sign-up. UNDER PRESSURE - Courtrooms across the country are being confronted by an array of questions, including whether a surge of COVID-19 cases will renew shutdowns and whether jurors and staff are willing to risk a return. But as Law.com’s Greg Land and Amanda Bronstad reports, one problem is already clear: backlogs of criminal, civil and domestic cases have piled up. Now civil parties are facing even more pressure to settle. Richard Clifton, a senior judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, who serves as president of the Federal Judges Association, said that court backlogs are a big topic for judges and the most frequent comment is that the civil calendar “is just sitting there” because judges are spending all their time dealing with criminal caseloads. Ryan Baker, a litigator and founder of Waymaker law firm, said, “The backlog factor weighs heavily in favor of courts really advocating for private resolution because the reality is litigants are having to bear the cost of extended and protracted litigation.”
Lawyer is caught SLEEPING during Zoom hearing on $641M settlement for Flint water crisis legal - as court discusses attorneys' huge $202M legal fees

One of the top lawyers in the Flint water crisis settlement was caught by the judge sleeping during Tuesday's Zoom hearing to discuss the fairness of legal fees. Philadelphia lawyer Mark Cuker was called out by US District Judge Judith Levy after he appeared to doze off while Flint residents were speaking out against the proposed settlement at the Genesee County Circuit Court in Flint.
Losing Senate candidate who once dreamed of collecting hundreds of millions from state officials in election lawsuit now faces tens of thousands in fines for disobeying court rules

A federal judge today formally dismissed most of repeat Senate loser Shiva Ayyadurai's increasingly conspiracy-drenched lawsuit against state elections officials and a national association of election officers, but kept alive what the judge considers the most interesting legal question of the suit: Whether Twitter colluded with those officials to permanently ban him from the platform, in possible violation of his First Amendment rights.
Florida Court Rules in Case That Evoked Wiretapping Law to Prevent Videotaping Police During Arrest

Florida’s Fourth District Court of Appeal ruled a person may videotape police officers in a public place, in a case that hinged on the expectation of privacy. The court found that ruling otherwise would mean that anyone who pulls out a cellphone to record an interaction with police—whether as a bystander, a witness or a suspect—is committing a crime. It granted the motion for a rehearing.
Gastro Health Failed to Inform Staff of Right to Paid Medical Leave, Suit Claims

Morgan & Morgan filed an employment discrimination class action Friday in Florida Southern District Court against Gastro Health. The complaint accuses Gastro Health of failing to inform employees with health conditions of their right to paid medical leave under the FMLA, and terminating employees in retaliation for inquiring about medical leave. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:21-cv-61627, Del Valle v. Gastro Health, LLC.
Walmart Suit Claims Expired Prune Juice Made Plaintiff Sick

Lawyers at Cozen O’Connor on Thursday removed a product liability lawsuit against Walmart to New Jersey District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Jerry C. Goldhagen on behalf of Rose Parker. The case is 1:21-cv-14648, Parker v. Walmart Inc. This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar, a source for...
Lawsuit Against Chase Bank by Cardholders Who Allege They Were Denied Reimbursement For Fraudulent Charges Moved to Federal Court

Attorneys at Hogan Lovells on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase to New York Western District Court. The complaint, which also alleges violations of the New York General Business Law, was filed by Webster Szanyi LLP on behalf of Emanuel Gambacorta and Rosemary Gambacorta. The case is 1:21-cv-00884, Gambacorta et al v. Chase Bank USA, NA. This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar, a source for high-speed legal news and litigation updates personalized to your practice. Law.com Radar publishes daily updates on just-filed federal cases like this one. Click here to get started and be first to know about new suits in your region, practice area or client sector.
Walmart Asks Judge to Toss Opioid Case

Walmart Inc. of Bentonville has asked a federal judge to throw out the Department of Justice’s lawsuit against it over allegations that its pharmacists unlawfully dispensed opioids, fueling the national opioid crisis. In December, the DOJ sued Walmart in U.S. District Court in Delaware over claims that Walmart, starting in...
Stimulus Checks: Dead and Imprisoned Persons Receive the Latest Payments, IRS Says

Inmates in US jails got $783.5 million in stimulus payments, with about 560,000 individuals imprisoned for the full 2020 tax year receiving the payments. In a recently published article in FOX News, as part of the American Rescue Plan, the federal government provided $783.5 million to imprisoned people. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) disclosed that the money went to 560,000 people who were imprisoned for the whole tax year 2020 in response to public records request from the Republican organization American Crossroads.
Judge hits copyright 'troll' right where it hurts

(Reuters) - Provided you’re not the target, a bench slap can be riveting to behold. There’s nothing quite like judges with their dander up excoriating lawyers who misbehaved. Aside from public shaming, it’s not uncommon for such smackdowns to include monetary sanctions and a referral to bar authorities for further...
Walmart was hit with a $125 mln verdict, but the law is on its side

A federal jury in Wisconsin needed only three hours earlier this month before deciding to tag America’s largest employer with $125 million in punitive damages for firing a longtime employee with Down Syndrome. Marlo Spaeth held a job at Walmart for about 16 years without issue, but she began struggling...

