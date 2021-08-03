Don’t Put Those Masks Away Just Yet, Ex-Client Alleges Avenatti Spent Millions of Her Settlement Money, Good News From the Court for Marijuana Users: The Morning Minute
Want to get this daily news briefing by email? Here’s the sign-up. RULES CHANGE—AGAIN – Two weeks ago, lawyers in several states had options when it came to wearing masks. But a spike in coronavirus cases has meant mandatory mask use in courthouses across the nation. In Connecticut, for instance, Robert Storace reports that visitors to the state’s three federal courthouses will have to wear masks. Similar mandates took effect in Florida, as court administrators balance public safety and judicial efficiency, raising questions about the ability to continue in-person jury trials.www.law.com
Comments / 0