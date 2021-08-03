Cancel
Escobar Homers, Triples as Brewers Defeat Pirates 6-2

By Beaver County Radio
beavercountyradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEscobar homers, triples as Brewers defeat Pirates 6-2 By STEVE MEGARGEE AP Sports Writer. MILWAUKEE (AP) — Eduardo Escobar hit a three-run homer and an RBI triple to back up Eric Lauer’s five shutout innings in the Milwaukee Brewers’ 6-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Escobar’s two-out triple off Kyle Keller in the sixth extended the Brewers’ lead to 2-0. He followed that up by sending a 421-foot drive to right against Nick Mears in the seventh. Escobar also walked twice to reach base on each of his four plate appearances. This marked his first home game for the Brewers since Milwaukee acquired him from the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday.

MLBwcn247.com

Piña hits 2 HRs, drives in 5 runs as Brewers sweep Pirates

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Manny Piña hit two homers and drove in a career-high five runs as the Milwaukee Brewers routed the Pittsburgh Pirates 11-0. Piña hit his sixth home run of the season off reliever Chris Stratton to cap a big sixth inning for the Brewers, and then added a two-run homer in the eighth inning. The Brewers outscored Pittsburgh 28-3 while sweeping the series and have won five of their last six. Milwaukee has increased its lead over second place Cincinnati in the NL Central to seven games.
MLBchatsports.com

Brewers: Why Milwaukee Should Not Want The Top Playoff Seed

Jul 25, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell (30) looks on as Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. (41) is up to bat against the Chicago White Sox in the seventh inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports. The Milwaukee Brewers are...
MLBESPN

Tellez homers twice to help Brewers beat White Sox 6-1

MILWAUKEE --  Rowdy Tellez said he'd never received a curtain call before his two-homer performance Saturday night had a sellout crowd chanting his first name. Then the Milwaukee Brewers slugger quickly corrected himself. I had one in the minor leagues, I think Double-A I had one, Tellez said after...
MLBdailyjournal.net

Wade homers twice, Giants bounce back to beat Pirates 6-1

SAN FRANCISCO — LaMonte Wade Jr. homered twice and the San Francisco Giants avoided a three-game sweep, beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-1 on Sunday. Wilmer Flores and Thairo Estrada also went deep for San Francisco. The Giants improved to a majors-best 62-37 and maintained their slim lead over the Dodgers in the NL West heading into a series between the two division rivals this week at Oracle Park.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Manny Pina homers twice as Brewers cap sweep of Pirates

Manny Pina homered twice, Rowdy Tellez also went deep and the visiting Milwaukee Brewers completed a three-game series sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates with a 12-0 win on Thursday. Brewers right-hander Freddy Peralta (8-3) pitched six innings and combined with relievers Miguel Sanchez, Devin Williams and Jandel Gustave for a...
MLBTacoma News Tribune

Rodolfo Castro homers twice, as Pirates suffer 7-3 loss to Brewers

PITTSBURGH — With the Pirates inching closer and closer toward the trade deadline, and thus increasing the focus on the future, the Pirates got a taste of that on Tuesday. Sure, they ultimately lost, 7-3, to the Brewers, dropping their third in a row. But they saw second baseman Rodolfo Castro pick up two more home runs to continue his ridiculous, career-starting run.
MLBSportsGrid

Diamondback Deal Eduardo Escobar to Brewers

Jeff Passan of ESPN reports the Arizona Diamondbacks have traded infielder Eduardo Escobar to the Milwaukee Brewers. The trade was announced shortly before the Diamondback’s matchup with the Texas Rangers. Escobar, a regular fixture in the Diamondbacks lineup, has appeared in 98 games this season, slashing .246/.300/.478 with 22 home...
MLBcbslocal.com

Pirates Drop First Game Of Series In Milwaukee, Fall 6-2 To Brewers

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Eduardo Escobar hit a three-run homer and an RBI triple to back up Eric Lauer’s five shutout innings in the Milwaukee Brewers’ 6-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Escobar’s two-out triple off Kyle Keller in the sixth extended the Brewers’ lead to 2-0. He followed that up...
MLBmadcitysportszone.com

Brewers trade for Arizona IF Eduardo Escobar

Milwaukee is reportedly adding some pop to its lineup. As first reported by ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Brewers traded for Arizona infielder Eduardo Escobar in advance of Friday’s trade deadline. The 32-year-old Escobar was a first-time All-Star this year for the Diamondbacks. He’s batting .246 with 22 home runs and...
MLBFresno Bee

Bryse Wilson impresses but Pirates still fall to Brewers, 6-2

MILWAUKEE — The fact that Bryse Wilson even allowed one run in his Pirates debut felt unlucky. The newest Pirate, who came to Pittsburgh this week in the trade that sent closer Richard Rodriguez to the Atlanta Braves, threw five snappy innings in the team’s 6-2 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday. He allowed two hits the entire time, and they traveled a combined six feet in the air, according to Statcast.
MLBrock947.com

Brewers Land Escobar For Stretch Run

MILWAUKEE, WI (WSAU) — The Milwaukee Brewers were looking for some offensive help and they found it on Wednesday. The Brewers sent two minor leaguers to the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for veteran infielder Eduardo Escobar. Escobar is a switch hitter who can play all four infield positions and in...
MLBtonyspicks.com

Pittsburgh Pirates vs Milwaukee Brewers 8/4/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Pittsburgh Pirates (41-66) will challenge the Milwaukee Brewers (64-44) in the finale of a three-game tournament at American Family Field in Milwaukee on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at 2:10 PM ET. Pittsburgh managed to get even in the series after an 8-5 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday. The Pirates kneeled to the Brewers in the series opener at 2-6, Monday. Pittsburgh will clash against Milwaukee in a rubber match on Wednesday. Last time out, starter Max Kranick lasted for 4.0 innings with three earned runs on five hits allowed and granted 3 walks but struck out four Milwaukee hitters in the win. CF Bryan Reynolds acquired a one-run score on one hit with three RBIs in leading Pittsburgh. RF Gregory Polanco and SS Kevin Newman made two runs on two hits with an RBI each for the Pirates.
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Brewers LHP Eric Lauer tests positive for COVID-19

Milwaukee Brewers left-hander Eric Lauer has tested positive for COVID-19, manager Craig Counsell announced Wednesday. The Brewers currently have six players on the COVID-19 injury list, including left-hander Josh Hader and right-handers Hunter Strickland, Jake Cousins and Jandel Gustave. Outfielder Christian Yelich and infielder Keston Hiura are also on the list.
Pittsburgh, PAwesb.com

Brewers Top Pirates 6-2 On WESB Sports

The Milwaukee Brewers topped the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-2 in Milwaukee last night on WESB Sports. Eduardo Escobar hit a three-run homer and an RBI triple in his first home game as a Brewer. He also walked twice to reach base on each of his four plate appearances. Bryse Wilson worked...
MLBwcn247.com

Crowe, Pirates to face Gray, Reds

Pittsburgh Pirates (41-67, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (57-51, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Wil Crowe (3-5, 5.40 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 66 strikeouts) Reds: Sonny Gray (3-6, 4.38 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 96 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -239, Pirates +196; over/under is 9 1/2...
MLBchatsports.com

Brewers: No. 2 Prospect Brice Turang Makes the Jump to Triple-A

MESA, AZ - MARCH 10: Brice Turang #72 of the Milwaukee Brewers plays shortstop during the game against the Oakland Athletics at Hohokam Park on March 10, 2021 in Mesa, Arizona. The Athletics defeated the Brewers 9-1. (Photo by Rob Leiter/MLB Photos via Getty Images) Prior to the 2021 season,...
MLBheraldstandard.com

Held hitless into 7th by Houser, Pirates top Brewers in 10th

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brewers starter Adrian Houser was pulled with a no-hitter intact in the seventh inning, and Gregory Polanco and the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied to eventually beat Milwaukee 8-5 in the 10th Tuesday night. Houser left after 6 1/3 innings and 104 pitches with Milwaukee ahead 4-0. “We had...

