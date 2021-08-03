Escobar Homers, Triples as Brewers Defeat Pirates 6-2

The Pittsburgh Pirates (41-66) will challenge the Milwaukee Brewers (64-44) in the finale of a three-game tournament at American Family Field in Milwaukee on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at 2:10 PM ET. Pittsburgh managed to get even in the series after an 8-5 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday. The Pirates kneeled to the Brewers in the series opener at 2-6, Monday. Pittsburgh will clash against Milwaukee in a rubber match on Wednesday. Last time out, starter Max Kranick lasted for 4.0 innings with three earned runs on five hits allowed and granted 3 walks but struck out four Milwaukee hitters in the win. CF Bryan Reynolds acquired a one-run score on one hit with three RBIs in leading Pittsburgh. RF Gregory Polanco and SS Kevin Newman made two runs on two hits with an RBI each for the Pirates.