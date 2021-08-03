Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

UPDATE 1-Russia's central bank prepares for Otkritie bank sale

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

(Adds details, background)

MOSCOW, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank has started preparations for the sale of Otkritie bank on the stock market or to a strategic investor, it said on Tuesday, with interested parties requested to apply between Oct. 11 and 22.

Otkritie, which was bailed out by the central bank four years ago, is on track for an initial public offering in May 2022, the bank’s president Mikhail Zadornov said in April, with state firms and former owners barred from the sale.

On Tuesday, the central bank said the sale could happen this year if there was strong interest in Otkritie, once Russia’s biggest private bank by assets.

It also said Otkritie’s insurance and pension businesses could be spun off before the sale if there is such interest from bidders.

The sale of Otkritie would mark the end of the central bank’s dual role as both regulator and owner of banks, a position criticed by some in the banking sector. It sold its controlling stake in Russia’s biggest bank Sberbank to the government last year. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya Writing by Katya Golubkova Editing by Mark Potter)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

156K+
Followers
189K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Private Bank#The Central Bank#Sberbank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Related
Currenciesinvesting.com

Central Bank Digital Currency

The most popular phrase we’ve heard recently is a cryptocurrency, and central banks are concerned about how digital currencies may influence their country's economies. Mr.T. Rabi Sankar, the RBI’s Deputy Governor, in the recent webinar spoke on the grounds for establishing a digital rupee and the potential systemic dangers that such a currency may bring. Several Central banks, notably the United States, the European Union, and China, have been working diligently in recent years to issue their own Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). The Bahamas introduced the world’s debut CBDC in October 2020. Digital currencies are gaining popularity by the day, and nations such as Ecuador, Tunisia, Senegal, Sweden, Estonia, China, Russia, Japan, Venezuela, and Israel have introduced or planning to introduce digital currencies. The central bank of china also tested their digital yuan- the programmable money, Beijing has introduced expiration dates to spend it quickly.
Economydallassun.com

China promotes credit rating businesses in bond market

BEIJING, Aug. 6 (Xinhua) -- China has issued a circular to promote the development of credit rating businesses in the bond market to facilitate the healthy growth of the market. Credit rating institutions should improve their rating methodology systems, said the circular jointly issued by the People's Bank of China,...
EconomyForexTV.com

India Central Bank Keeps Key Rates Unchanged

India’s central bank left its key interest rates unchanged on Friday and vowed to continue its accommodative stance as long as necessary. The Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of India unanimously voted to hold the benchmark policy rate at 4.00 percent. The reverse repo rate was retained at 3.35 percent.
Economyktwb.com

Russia hands U.S. investor Calvey 5.5-year suspended sentence

MOSCOW (Reuters) – A Russian court on Friday handed U.S. investor Michael Calvey a 5.5-year suspended sentence for embezzlement, a day after finding him guilty, Interfax news agency reported, in a case that has rattled Russia’s business community. Calvey, the founder of Russia-focused private equity group Baring Vostok, was detained...
Businesswsau.com

Monte dei Paschi cuts legal claims to 4.9 billion euros – slide

MILAN (Reuters) – Italy’s Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) has further reduced its legal claims to 4.9 billion euros ($5.8 billion), a slide on the Tuscan bank’s website showed, marking another step in Rome’s efforts to reprivatise the ailing lender. MPS initially faced some 10 billion euros in...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Indian shares slip after central bank decision; Reliance drops

BENGALURU, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Indian shares dipped on Friday after the country’s central bank kept interest rates unchanged, while Reliance Industries fell after India’s top court ruled that an arbitration order stopping Future Retail’s sale of assets to the conglomerate was valid. At 0535 GMT, the NSE Nifty 50...
BusinessFXStreet.com

The Federal Reserve Sets the Pace: The world's central bank prepares to taper

The Federal Reserve is preparing markets for the long-awaited reduction and end of its vast program of bond purchases. Recent comments from several Fed officials have been surprisingly aggressive, though markets appear to be waiting on word from Chair Jerome Powell. Inflation may have replaced unemployment in the Fed's book of worries but are there other concerns that could block policy normalization? What of the dollar and Treasury rates? Join senior analysts Valeria Bednarik, Yohay Elam and Joseph Trevisani for an understanding of the parameters of Fed policy.
Posted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Nigeria picks international banks for eurobond issue to finance deficit

ABUJA, Aug 4 (Reuters) - The Nigerian government on Wednesday picked JPMorgan, Citigroup, Standard Chartered and Goldman Sachs as international bookrunners on a forthcoming eurobond issue, the country’s debt office said. The eurobonds are aimed at raising funds for external borrowing of 2.343 trillion naira earmarked in the 2021 spending...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Sterling steady above $1.39 before Bank of England meeting

LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Sterling steadied around $1.39 against the dollar on Wednesday, buoyed by risk sentiment in markets, optimism over the outlook for COVID-19 in Britain and some anticipation of a hawkish turn from the Bank of England when it meets on Thursday. Britain’s pound has rebounded after...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Moody's upgrades Deutsche Bank, says outlook positive

FRANKFURT, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Moody’s said on Wednesday it had upgraded Deutsche Bank’s credit rating and the outlook was positive. Credit ratings agencies have recently taken a rosier view of Germany’s largest lender as the bank returned to profit after years of losses. Moody’s lifted Deutsche’s long-term rating to...
Credits & Loansthepaypers.com

Central Bank of Iran increases the credit card limit

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has increased the credit card limit by four times allowing banks to offer up to USD 8,000 in credit. The measure is in line with CBI efforts to institutionalise the use of credit cards as a resourceful and accessible alternative to microloans. As mentioned...
Businessfa-mag.com

Are Central Banks To Blame For Rising Inequality?

Judging by the number of times phrases such as “equitable growth” and “the distributional footprint of monetary policy” appear in central bankers’ speeches nowadays, it is clear that monetary policymakers are feeling the heat as concerns about the rise of inequality continue to grow. But is monetary policy to blame for this problem, and is it really the right tool for redistributing income?
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

TEXT-Australia central bank August statement on rates

SYDNEY, Aug 3 (Reuters) - At its meeting today, the Board decided to: - maintain the cash rate target at 10 basis points and the interest rate on Exchange Settlement balances of zero per cent - maintain the target of 10 basis points for the April 2024 Australian Government bond - continue to purchase government securities at the rate of $5 billion a week until early September and then $4 billion a week until at least mid November.

Comments / 0

Community Policy