Lilly: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By Automated Insights
Frankfort Times
 5 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $1.39 billion. On a per-share basis, the Indianapolis-based company said it had net income of $1.53. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.87 per share.

