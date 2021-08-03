JFRD battles Riverside house fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is looking into the cause of a house fire in Riverside.

Crews were called to Powell Place near St. Johns Avenue, not far from Ascension St. Vincent’s Riverside, around 4 a.m. Tuesday as flames were showing from the structure.

More units were called in to assist and firefighters were initially pulled from the structure to ensure their safety because the roof started to collapse.

Authorities say nobody was injured and a neighbor says the family was not home at the time of the fire. JFRD believes the fire started in the front room and ran up the walls, but the fire marshal has been requested to look into the incident.

