Back 4 Blood continues to build up hype with fans itching to get their hands on the game. Fortunately, we’re not far off getting a chance to try the game through early access and open beta. While we’re just a couple days away from Back 4 Blood’s beta, IGN was able to get some footage ahead of time. So today, we can get a bit more insight into the beta most players will be able to try out. Likewise, it can serve as a refresher of some crucial gameplay elements.