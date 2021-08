Over the past several years, the discussion and then eventual passage of Oregon House Bill 2001 has had NIMBYs on hyperdrive. While each city now has the ability to shape some of the particular policies it implements, the basics of the bill mean that cities in Oregon can no longer allow neighborhoods to be built that allow only single-family homes. Under the new bill, duplexes, triplexes and other multi-family homes must be allowed on any lot that is currently zoned for those single-family homes. NIMBYs have cried foul about the parking, congestion and overall chaos that they believe will ensue when their neighborhoods are allowed to be denser. We see this as a thinly veiled form of racism.