Newly released terrorist planned to ‘kill Queen’ and commit jihad, inquest told

 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NQCWQ_0bG8BAum00
Sudesh Amman walking on Streatham High Road (Metropolitan Police/PA)

A convicted terrorist shot dead by police after going on a high street stabbing rampage signalled his intention to “commit jihad” and “kill the Queen” before he was released from prison, an inquest heard.

Sudesh Amman, 20, was killed by undercover police on Streatham High Road in south London on February 2 2020 after stealing a knife and injuring members of the public at random during a broad daylight attack lasting 62 seconds.

Amman, jailed for 40 months for preparing and engaging in acts of terrorism, was automatically released from prison with a parole hearing 10 days before the atrocity despite pleas from the police to keep him locked up due to concerning intelligence about him.

On Tuesday, inquest jurors at the Royal Courts of Justice heard that Amman’s behaviour became increasingly violent while serving time in Belmarsh prison, and he shared extremist views including the desire to join the so-called Islamic State (IS) and “kill the Queen”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35kbN0_0bG8BAum00
Sudesh Amman walking from his bail hostel to Streatham High Road, where he carried out his terror attack (Metropolitan Police/PA) (PA Media)

Jurors were shown a prisoner report on Amman which described: “A young Asian prisoner who is in for terrorism… has been shouting different things on the wings such as ‘this place is full of non-believers’… and ‘everyone here will come under the black flag (of IS)’.”

He also “shared extreme views including a desire to kill the Queen, become a suicide bomber and join Isis”, the inquest heard.

Jonathan Hough QC, referring to monitored phone calls made by Amman from Belmarsh, said the Coventry-born terrorist had become “angry and agitated” with his mother and claimed prison officers were “racist”.

In another call, he said: “I was a bad person, I’m not going to lie to you, I still am a bad person but Allah will forgive me, you know I’m a bad person.”

A note found in his prison cell also contained an apparent pledge to so-called Islamic State.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qAJyy_0bG8BAum00
Sudesh Amman running along Streatham High Road as he stabbed passers by (Metropolitan Police/PA) (PA Media)

Mr Hough said interrogation of Amman’s computer following his original arrest in May 2018 also found internet references to “knives, guns” and potential attacks.

A folder on Amman’s computer named “Chemistry” included videos and instruction manuals such as one described as: “How to make a bomb in the kitchen of your mum.”

A notebook found in Amman’s bedroom listed what were believed to be his “Goals for life”, which included paradise and jihad.

The inquest also heard how Amman went on holiday with a friend’s family in March 2018 during which he was seen “reading a book about paradise”.

He also had a conversation with the friend’s mother about “fighting in Syria”, something the woman tried to discourage his interest in.

Amman was staying in a probation hostel in Streatham following his release from prison on January 23.

Police were aware he had bought items used to create a fake suicide belt, which he was wearing during the atrocity, two days before he struck.

The inquest continues.

