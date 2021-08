Mike Colter is boarding The Plane. The actor is set to join the Lionsgate thriller, which stars Gerard Butler as a hero pilot in a dangerous situation. Filmmaker Jean-François Richet is directing The Plane, which stars Butler as Brodie Torrance, who, after a heroic job of successfully landing his storm-damaged aircraft in hostile territory, finds himself threatened by militant pirates who want to take the and its passengers hostage. As the world searches for the disappeared aircraft, Brodie must rise to the occasion and keep his passengers safe until help arrives. Colter will play Louis Gaspare, a cool-headed, ex-military man being extradited to Canada on...