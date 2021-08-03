Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Dear Dr. Roach: Anxiety about insomnia meds is keeping woman awake

By DR. KEITH ROACH For the Herald, Review
Herald & Review
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 77-year-old woman. I have had problems with insomnia for at least 50 years, but it is much worse now. Some nights I don't sleep, and some nights I get maybe three or four hours. My primary doctor will prescribe only certain meds and will not prescribe meds I took in the past, like Dalmane or others. All he will prescribe is Lunesta or Ambien, and lorazepam when needed. I do take melatonin 5 mg. I am at my wits' end. I have OCD about insomnia -- I worry what will happen to me with all of this sleep loss. My doctor says I am relatively healthy, with normal blood pressure and recent blood tests. Should I see a psychiatrist? Maybe they can find some med that would work.

herald-review.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insomnia#Sleep Hygiene#Anxiety#Sleep Disorder
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
Related
Mental Healththezoereport.com

The One Phrase You Should Avoid Saying To Someone Living With Depression

Observing your loved one or friend deal with depression can make one feel helpless. A recent 2020 study conducted by Catherine K. Ettman, et. al. for the JAMA Network found that depression has more than tripled in U.S. adults since COVID-19 began, with an estimated one out of four experiencing symptoms. As devastating as that may be, there are steps one can take to aid a loved one or friend living with depression.
Weight LossPosted by
The Oregonian

Dear Doctor: Can you reverse a diagnosis of diabetes?

DEAR DR. ROACH: I’m a recently diagnosed diabetic. Can you please give me advice on how to reverse it if possible? -- H.M. ANSWER: I’m assuming you have been newly diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes, which is caused by resistance to insulin. Type 1 diabetes, usually diagnosed in childhood or adolescence, is an autoimmune disease caused by destruction of the insulin-producing cells in the pancreas. It requires insulin.
Mental HealthMedical News Today

What to know about anticipatory anxiety

Anticipatory anxiety, or excessive worry about the future, is a symptom of many types of anxiety disorder. While most people tend to wonder or even stress about future events or situations to some extent, extreme levels of anticipatory anxiety can negatively impact a person’s everyday life and functioning. In this...
Mental HealthPsych Centra

45 Quotes About Anxiety

Living with an anxiety disorder can be challenging, but you’re not alone. You have that big presentation at work, and although you’ve prepared for it, when the moment finally arises, so do the butterflies in your stomach and the fast beating of your heart. We’ve all been there. It’s natural...
Relationship Advicepsychologytoday.com

4 Relationship Problems Anxious People Have

Anxiety doesn't just affect people internally, it can also create problems in relationships. This isn't the anxious person's fault; nor is it their partner's fault (usually). Once you both understand what's happening, you can be aware of the patterns, why they're occurring, and troubleshoot. Here are some common occurrences. Not...
Mental HealthPosted by
Well+Good

How a Homemade ‘Panic Attack Pack’ Helps Me Manage My Anxiety

Imagine preparing for a meeting with a big client, a blind date, or even driving down the highway when all of a sudden it hits you: hot flashes, a racing heart, and a sense of doom so intense that you’d do anything to make it stop. I’ve been there. At the apex of my anxiety, I found myself sitting up in bed all hours of the night, skin on fire, chills, spasms in my muscles, and extreme foreboding. Talk therapy and a prescription for anti-anxiety medication helped me manage symptoms overall. Still, when intense anxiety hit, no amount of logic or self-talk could fix it.
Mental HealthWebMD

My Diagnosis Journey

I cried while looking at this tiny, round, white pill in my hand and thought about flushing it down the toilet. Why am I taking this? What does it mean? To me, taking medication meant something was wrong with me. I didn’t think there was anything wrong with me. The...
Mental HealthPsych Centra

ADHD and the brain

ADHD is a neurodevelopmental disorder that can affect the central nervous system. This means there may be differences in the structure of your brain compared to that of someone who doesn’t have ADHD. “Most people will answer the question ‘what is ADHD’ with a list of symptoms and challenges,” says...
Mental HealthThe Fix

ADHD in adults: what it’s like living with the condition – and why many still struggle to get diagnosed

Many of us think of ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder) as a childhood condition – which is typically when it’s diagnosed. But a growing number of people are sharing their experiences of being diagnosed with ADHD in adulthood. Social media has even played a role in this, with reports of people going to see their doctor after first learning about symptoms on TikTok. In fact, around 2.5% of adults are thought to live with ADHD – including us.
Mental HealthFox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

A person with Bipolar Disorder experiences extreme high and low moods

As part of our You Are Not Alone campaign with NAMI Utah we talked about the symptoms and treatments for Bipolar Disorder. Rob Wesemann, Executive Director of NAMI Utah, says the extreme high and low moods of someone with Bipolar Disorder are different from typical ups and downs. He says...
HealthPosted by
The Beacon Newspapers

Herbs, vitamins that can help with anxiety

It’s summer, and many people I know are still battling some type of anxiety, whether it’s from travel stress, flying, the idea of the Delta variant or something stressful going on with family. Whatever it is, there are some natural ways to conquer anxiety and boost mood. First off, do...
Mental Healthnutraingredients-usa.com

Study finds probiotic alleviates depression and improves sleep

New research has found a probiotic supplement to be helpful in alleviating symptoms of depression and anxiety as well as improving sleep quality in healthy adults. A substantial body of work indicates that the human gut microbiome is implicated in mental health via bidirectional interactions within the gut-brain axis, which involves the immune, neural, endocrine, and metabolic pathways between the gut and the brain. Thus, the oral intake of probiotics may have therapeutic effects on psychiatric symptoms by promoting a healthy and balanced gut microbiome.
Weight LossPosted by
Medical Daily

12 Best Teas For Anxiety, Sleep & Weight Loss

For its soothing effect and refreshing taste, tea is one of the world’s most popular drinks. But did you know that it can also help with anxiety, sleep issues and weight loss?. A Guide to the Best Tea Brands. Used throughout centuries, tea is not only an enjoyable drink but...
Mental HealthHouston Chronicle

Prednisone can cause sleeplessness

Q: My son was given prednisone at a walk-in clinic for a sinus infection. After only one dose, he had a horrible reaction — racing heartbeat, anxiety and sleeplessness. After an entire week, he still struggles to get even four hours of sleep. The other symptoms are dissipating, but the insomnia is still a problem. The worst thing is that the doctor didn’t bother to tell him about such side effects.
Mental HealthPsych Centra

Can Anxiety Cause High Blood Pressure?

Unmanaged anxiety can put your body in a constant state of stress, and high blood pressure, or hypertension, can be one result. If you live with an anxiety disorder, you might experience stress differently from someone who doesn’t have one. According to the Anxiety & Depression Association of America (ADAA),...
Union County, ORPosted by
The Oregonian

Dear Doctor: Why won’t my physician give me the meds I want for insomnia?

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 77-year-old woman. I have had problems with insomnia for at least 50 years, but it is much worse now. Some nights I don’t sleep, and some nights I get maybe three or four hours. My primary doctor will prescribe only certain meds and will not prescribe meds I took in the past, like Dalmane or others. All he will prescribe is Lunesta or Ambien, and lorazepam when needed. I do take melatonin 5 mg.
Mental Healthhealththoroughfare.com

Should You Try CBD for Anxiety?

According to the Anxiety & Depression Association of America (ADAA), almost 20 percent of Americans 18 and older are affected by anxiety disorders. This makes it the most common form of mental illness in the country! Yet, despite anxiety disorders being highly treatable, only 36.9 percent of the 40 million who suffer receive treatment.
HealthDetroit News

Dr. Roach: Bones sometimes show up in unlikely places

Dear Dr. Roach: On Nov. 2, 2020, I had a total right hip replacement. The surgery was successful, and the incision has healed completely. X-rays on the day of the surgery are clear. However, X-rays in April this year show something the surgeon called heterotopic ossification. It feels as if there is something large growing inside my hip. How often does this type of thing occur, and is surgery necessary for treatment?
Mental Healthnews4sanantonio.com

Help for balancing your mood

Whether it’s stress from getting ready for Back to School or work is harder than usual and you need a little help balancing those mood swings, Rebecca has you covered. Start with a good probiotic for your gut, make sure you’re getting lots of vitamins and nutrients like B-12, and try Golden Milk for a good night’s sleep and improved mood.

Comments / 0

Community Policy