Dear Dr. Roach: Anxiety about insomnia meds is keeping woman awake

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 77-year-old woman. I have had problems with insomnia for at least 50 years, but it is much worse now. Some nights I don't sleep, and some nights I get maybe three or four hours. My primary doctor will prescribe only certain meds and will not prescribe meds I took in the past, like Dalmane or others. All he will prescribe is Lunesta or Ambien, and lorazepam when needed. I do take melatonin 5 mg. I am at my wits' end. I have OCD about insomnia -- I worry what will happen to me with all of this sleep loss. My doctor says I am relatively healthy, with normal blood pressure and recent blood tests. Should I see a psychiatrist? Maybe they can find some med that would work.