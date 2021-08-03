Cancel
Eiza Gonzalez starring in Maria Felix biopic

By Celebretainment
tribuneledgernews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEiza Gonzalez is to star in and produce a biopic about Mexican film icon Maria Felix. The 'I Care a Lot' actress has partnered with director Matthew Heineman and Felix's estate to bring her story to life. Eiza will portray Maria and is also producing the film with Dana Harris...

www.tribuneledgernews.com

The María Felix Estate Has Chosen Eiza González To Bring The Legend’s Fierceness To The Big Screen And Fans Are Ecstatic

Here is some exciting news for fans of La Doña, aka María Félix. According to Deadline, Mexican actress Eiza Gonzalez is producing and starring in a movie about legendary old-Hollywood icon María Félix. Per Deadline, Gonzalez will be teaming up with director Matthew Heineman on the project. They are reportedly looking for a Latino writer to pen the script.
