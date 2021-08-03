Cancel
Flathead County, MT

Flathead’s July COVID Surge Marked by Six Deaths, Steeply Rising Hospitalizations

Flathead Beacon
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFueled by a low vaccination rate, Flathead County is the epicenter of the state’s current COVID-19 surge, accounting for more than one-fifth of all active cases in Montana while experiencing hospitalization numbers that are nearing the pandemic’s November-December peak. In addition to COVID-19 patients exceeding 20 at Logan Health every...

flatheadbeacon.com

