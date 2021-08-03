Fresh Coast Beer Works Moves to New Location in Traverse City

Fresh Coast Beer Works and UBrew has moved locations in downtown Traverse City. They are now calling Park Street their new home.

Fresh Coast opened back up to the public two weeks ago.

Now, they are opening up more space for people to come enjoy live music and sit outside on their patio.

In addition to brewing their own beer, they want to encourage more people in the area to become part of the homebrewer culture.

If you’re curious how they do it, they offer classes and kits at their UBrew store.

Co-owner Chuck Green says it takes about six to seven hours to brew one batch of the handful of beers they have on tap.

They’re showing our On The Road crew how they make their Cash Drop IPA beer.