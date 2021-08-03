Cancel
Traverse City, MI

Fresh Coast Beer Works Moves to New Location in Traverse City

By Madison Schlegel
9&10 News
9&10 News
 5 days ago

Fresh Coast Beer Works and UBrew has moved locations in downtown Traverse City. They are now calling Park Street their new home.

Fresh Coast opened back up to the public two weeks ago.

Now, they are opening up more space for people to come enjoy live music and sit outside on their patio.

In addition to brewing their own beer, they want to encourage more people in the area to become part of the homebrewer culture.

If you’re curious how they do it, they offer classes and kits at their UBrew store.

Co-owner Chuck Green says it takes about six to seven hours to brew one batch of the handful of beers they have on tap.

They’re showing our On The Road crew how they make their Cash Drop IPA beer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PYrb9_0bG8AsQ100

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

