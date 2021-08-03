Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

COVID-19 spreading fast among Texas' unvaccinated. Here's who they are, where they live

By Colleen DeGuzman, Mandi Cai, The Texas Tribune
news4sanantonio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExhortations to get a coronavirus vaccine are all around, but Brad Offutt has decided to reject them. The 53-year-old is a pain therapist in Marble Falls, a town of about 6,000 people in Burnet County, and he said he wants to see the vaccines get full approval — rather than the current emergency authorization — by the Food and Drug Administration before he gets one. But even then, Offutt said that the chances of him doing so are slim since he “doesn’t feel threatened by COVID personally.”

news4sanantonio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Burnet County, TX
Government
Burnet County, TX
Health
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Local
Texas Health
City
Huntsville, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Vaccines
Local
Texas COVID-19 Vaccines
County
Burnet County, TX
City
Austin, TX
Burnet County, TX
Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Central Texas#East Texas#Covid#Texans#The Texas Tribune#Hispanic#African American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

These 7 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

While there had been a significant drop in COVID cases in the U.S. over the past couple months, numbers have been steadily rising, and some states have been experiencing a severe surge in cases. Following the Fourth of July holiday weekend, seven states have seen a more than 100 percent increase in COVID cases from the week prior. While this could be due to large gatherings of unvaccinated people over the long weekend, experts say the highly transmissible Delta variant is also largely to blame.
POTUSNewsweek

Former Biden Adviser Suggests Making Unvaccinated People Pay for Their Own COVID Testing

Andy Slavitt, a former senior adviser to President Joe Biden's coronavirus response team, is suggesting that unvaccinated people begin paying for their own testing. Appearing on CNN Thursday night, Slavitt said workplaces and schools should consider mandating people be fully inoculated against COVID-19 or get a negative test result every single day.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Black couple dies of COVID after refusing to take vaccine because they didn't trust doctors after 40-year-long Tuskegee Syphilis Experiment that denied penicillin to black men

A black couple from Georgia died of COVID-19 after refusing to get vaccinated because of lack of trust - due, in part, to a past racist medical experiment in which black men from Alabama were denied treatment for syphilis. Martin, 53, and Trina Daniel, 49, of Savannah succumbed to the...
Public Healthstardem.com

CDC: 74% of COVID cases in study were among fully vaccinated; Walmart, Disney requiring vaccines

WASHINGTON — Fully vaccinated persons made up 74% of a summer COVID-19 outbreak studied by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. The CDC looked at coronavirus cases in Barnstable County, Massachusetts on Cape Cod. The findings were released Friday as fears of COVID’s Delta variant sparks renewed mask mandates and a growing list of private and public sector vaccine requirements for workers.
Austin, TXkut.org

COVID-19 Cases Are Surging In Austin, Again. Here's Where You Can Get Tested.

Some drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites have closed or downsized over the last few months as vaccines rolled out and cases declined. But the highly contagious delta variant, and waning vaccination rates, has spurred a rise in infections once more. Travis County is now reporting an average of 330 new infections per day, a number not seen since February.
ScienceYakima Herald Republic

Column: COVID-19 now a 'pandemic of the unvaccinated'? Not so fast

That’s the misguided and dangerous statement that took hold last week nationwide as President Joe Biden and CDC Director Rochelle Walensky used it to describe the latest phase of the pandemic, with Biden going so far as to say, “Look, the only pandemic we have is among the unvaccinated.”. Suddenly,...
Public HealthAtlantic City Press

'A pandemic among the unvaccinated,' Murphy says of state's COVID-19 numbers

TRENTON — As COVID-19 numbers continue to rise across the nation, Gov. Phil Murphy echoed the sentiment of other elected and health officials during a media briefing Monday afternoon. “This is a pandemic among the unvaccinated,” Murphy said. “The protections they (vaccines) afford to the fully vaccinated, cannot be contested.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy