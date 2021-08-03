Your iPhone Has A Hidden Safety Feature For You And Your Family
There's a feature you probably didn't know about on your iPhone that could keep you and your family safe simply based on sounds. These "smartphones" have way more features than we know about. It seems like iPhones keep coming up with hidden tricks that never cease to amaze me. I recently learned that you can block unknown callers on your phone, you can unlock your iPhone with your voice, and the Apple logo on the back of your phone is a secret button. There are still so many other iPhone hacks that we have yet to discover. The newest one that I just found out about will alert you when your phone detects certain sounds.my1053wjlt.com
