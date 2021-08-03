Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minneapolis, MN

Twin Cities metro population to hit 4 million by 2050

By Brian Lambert
Posted by 
MinnPost
MinnPost
 5 days ago

A Star Tribune story by Jeff Hargarten says, “Fast-forward three decades into the future: what will the Twin Cities look like? New projections describe a metro area population that will be larger, more diverse and older than today, a continuation of prior trends that have been transforming Minnesota as a whole. That’s based on the newest Metropolitan Council regional forecast, which predicts the seven-county metro area will reach 4 million people by 2050 – a jump of more than 800,000 residents from now. … Populations of color are expected to be the main driver of growth over the next three decades. Black, Asian and Latino populations in the metro are already rapidly growing, and are expected to more than double by 2050, with people of color eventually comprising about 44% of Twin Cities’ residents – a jump from about a quarter nonwhite currently, according to recent American Community Survey estimates.”

www.minnpost.com

Comments / 0

MinnPost

MinnPost

Minneapolis, MN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
544K+
Views
ABOUT

MinnPost is a nonprofit, nonpartisan enterprise whose mission is to provide high-quality journalism for people who care about Minnesota.

 http://MinnPost.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Minneapolis, MN
Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Bannon
Person
Mike Lindell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Tribune#Metropolitan Council#Asian#Latino#Twin Cities#American Community Survey#Allina Health#Fairview#St Entry#The Turf Club#Japanese#The Pioneer Press#The Forum News Service#Mpr#Fox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
AgriculturePosted by
MinnPost

White Earth Nation sues DNR over wild rice rights

For MPR, Kristi Marohn writes: “The White Earth Nation of Ojibwe is suing the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources in tribal court on behalf of wild rice. The north-central Minnesota band argues that letting Enbridge Energy temporarily pump up to 5 billion gallons of groundwater during construction of the Line 3 oil pipeline puts wild rice — manoomin, in the Ojibwe language — at risk and violates members’ treaty rights. It’s believed to be the first case brought in a United States tribal court on behalf of the rights of nature, a recent movement gaining momentum around the globe. It seeks to establish legal rights for nature and ecosystems, rather than treating them as property.”
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
MinnPost

Minneapolis Mayor Frey vetoes one of two rent control ballot proposals

Faiza Mahamud writes in the Star Tribune: “Minneapolis voters will decide the fate of one rent control proposal at the ballot box this fall, but in a rare move Mayor Jacob Frey vetoed a second one, setting up a potential showdown with the City Council. Frey vetoed one resident-led ordinance proposal that aimed to cap rent increases in the city but let stand a separate one that asks voters to give the City Council the power to control rents or draw up a more detailed question to ask voters again in a later election. The 13-member council, which meets next week, would need nine votes to override Frey’s veto.”
Victoria, MNPosted by
MinnPost

Plane crashes in Victoria; at least one dead

In the Star Tribune, Anthony Lonetree and Tim Harlow write: “At least one person was killed Saturday evening when a small plane crashed in a vacant lot in Victoria, causing a fire at a nearby house, according to authorities. The Mooney M20M aircraft went down about 5:45 p.m. near Hwy. 5 and County Road 11 in a crash that shook houses and sent neighbors and people at nearby businesses racing outside to see what had happened. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the plane was headed from the Alexandria, Minn., airport to the Flying Cloud airport in Eden Prairie.”
Minnesota StatePosted by
MinnPost

In the midst of a wildfire smoke crisis, Minnesota needs coordinated disaster preparedness and response

What we’ve been experiencing statewide isn’t just a little bit of air pollution. It is a prolonged period of the worst air quality Minnesota has ever experienced. As a nurse specializing in environmental health, I am both deeply concerned for the health of the residents of my state and frustrated by the lack of coordinated statewide and local responses to this slow-moving, smoky health crisis.
Dakota County, MNPosted by
MinnPost

Dakota County attorney says officers justified in killing Dolal Idd

Update on Dolal Idd case. WCCO reports: “Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena announced Friday that deadly force was justified in the shooting of Dolal Idd by three Minneapolis police officers. … Keena says the decision not to file charges against officers Paul Huyhn, Darcy Klund and Jason Schmitt came after a thorough review of the facts surrounding the death of Idd on Dec. 30. … ‘It is my conclusion that given the facts and circumstances of this incident, it was objectively reasonable for the three peace officers to believe Mr. Idd posed a deadly threat to them and other officers at the scene at the time they fired their weapons, Keena said in the charging decision.”
Saint Paul, MNPosted by
MinnPost

The push for rent control in St. Paul, explained

Minnesota’s two largest cities will both have rent control questions on the ballot this November. Yet Minneapolis and St. Paul are taking different approaches to the issue. In Minneapolis, voters are likely to face two questions about rent stabilization in November, though neither question in and of itself would impose any changes to how rental property is regulated in the city. Instead, if passed they would give the city the ability to do so — either via the City Council or by citizen initiative.
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
MinnPost

Minneapolis, St. Paul recommend mask wearing in all indoor public spaces

KARE 11 reports: “Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter issued new mask guidance for indoor spaces in their respective cities Tuesday, requiring face coverings for local government staff and inside city-owned buildings. The mayors are also encouraging mask use in all other indoor public spaces, despite vaccination status. The new guidelines will go into effect Wednesday.”
Wisconsin StatePosted by
MinnPost

Could ‘baby bonds’ close Wisconsin’s racial wealth gap?

This article is from WisconsinWatch, a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues. On a recent weekday, Donald Robert Greengrass Jr., 29, was smiling, greeting locals and chatting with staff at his restaurant in La Crosse, Wisconsin. The young entrepreneur — wearing long braids and sporting a tattoo of an eagle on his right forearm and a sea turtle on his left — was determined not to let the pandemic kill his business.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
MinnPost

D.C. Memo: Not optimistic

Hello and welcome back to the D.C. Memo. This week you can find me obsessing over an infrastructure deal, which truly is not something I ever expected to say. Such is life as a Washington correspondent. Infrastructure is dominating conversations at the Capitol this week, but there’s more in store: Omar joins protest in support of extending the eviction moratorium, Emmer on what makes America beautiful and some sobering words from former Rep. Collin Peterson.
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
MinnPost

Minnesota Supreme Court rules requiring a permit to carry a handgun in public is constitutional

What’s next — showing proof of car insurance? The Associated Press’ Amy Forliti reports: “The Minnesota Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that a state law requiring individuals to have a permit to carry a handgun in public is constitutional and does not violate the Second Amendment. The ruling comes in the case of a man who was charged with carrying a pistol without a permit. Nathan Hatch was arrested in 2018 after Metropolitan Airport Commission police stopped to help him after his truck broke down. He told officers he had a gun in the back seat and did not have a permit, and officers found a loaded pistol. Hatch was convicted of a gross misdemeanor.”
Minnesota StatePosted by
MinnPost

Minnesota attorney general’s office launches new unit to review potential wrongful convictions

Correcting records. The Associated Press reports (via the Star Tribune): “Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and metro prosecutors announced the launch of a new unit on Tuesday that would review potentially wrongful convictions through a partnership with the Minnesota Innocence Project. … The partnership, funded by a two-year, $300,000 grant from the Justice Department, will be the first of its kind in the state to review the cases of people imprisoned for crimes they may not have committed. … The new unit will also attempt to determine frequent causes of wrongful convictions to prevent such cases and potentially identify who actually committed the crime in some cases.”
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
MinnPost

Diversity goals for hiring on state construction projects rarely achieved

In the Star Tribune, Jessie Van Berkel reports, “Minnesota spends hundreds of millions of dollars annually on construction, but the contractors building roads, transit and buildings rarely meet state goals for hiring a diverse workforce. In dozens of instances over the past two years, companies contracting with the state did not employ a single woman or person of color as part of their construction team. Some in the industry called the state’s goals unattainable, because there still are not enough women and people of color entering and staying in the field. Minnesota officials acknowledge the numbers are aspirational but say they are critical to ensure progress.”
Minnesota StatePosted by
MinnPost

Are extreme summers the new normal in Minnesota?

Minnesotans are just now emerging from a week that some have described as “apocalyptic.” When northern winds brought in gray skies full of pollution from Canadian wildfires, a drought and recurring high temperatures had already been plaguing most of the state. Lee Frelich, the director of forest ecology at the...
Minnesota StatePosted by
MinnPost

Coronavirus in Minnesota: Case positivity rate reaches 4%

MinnPost provides weekly updates on coronavirus in Minnesota on Tuesdays that cover COVID-19 in Minnesota from the previous Wednesday to present. According to an internal health document from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, obtained by The Washington Post, the delta variant of COVID-19 appears to cause more severe illness than earlier variants. The federal document stated that the delta variant is as contagious as chickenpox and that officials should “acknowledge the war has changed.”
Minnesota StatePosted by
MinnPost

How Democratic chair Leonard August Rosing helped break a nearly 4-decade streak of the Republican control of the Minnesota governorship

When Leonard August Rosing became chairman of the Minnesota Democratic Party in 1896, he had his work cut out for him: Republicans had controlled the governorship since before the Civil War. But Rosing was successful in unseating Republicans and getting Democrat John Lind elected governor in 1898. Eight-year-old Rosing arrived...

Comments / 0

Community Policy