Twin Cities metro population to hit 4 million by 2050

A Star Tribune story by Jeff Hargarten says, “Fast-forward three decades into the future: what will the Twin Cities look like? New projections describe a metro area population that will be larger, more diverse and older than today, a continuation of prior trends that have been transforming Minnesota as a whole. That’s based on the newest Metropolitan Council regional forecast, which predicts the seven-county metro area will reach 4 million people by 2050 – a jump of more than 800,000 residents from now. … Populations of color are expected to be the main driver of growth over the next three decades. Black, Asian and Latino populations in the metro are already rapidly growing, and are expected to more than double by 2050, with people of color eventually comprising about 44% of Twin Cities’ residents – a jump from about a quarter nonwhite currently, according to recent American Community Survey estimates.”