Does Vitamin D Supplementation Reduce the Severity of IBS Symptoms?

By Pavankumar Kamat
Medscape News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new randomised controlled trial (RCT) found no evidence to support the role of vitamin D in the management of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) symptoms or improving the quality of life (QoL) of the patients. The findings were published in the European Journal of Nutrition. Although many previous RCTs have...

