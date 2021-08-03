Cancel
Video Games

‘Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands’ release window confirmed by Take-Two

By Jack Grimshaw
NME
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGearbox’s Borderlands spinoff Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands has a first-quarter 2022 release window, according to Take-Two Interactive‘s financial report. Take-Two released a financial report yesterday (August 2) which includes a list of released and upcoming games. In this list, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands has a fixed release window of “Q4 Fiscal 2022”. This means that the game will release between January 1 and March 31 2022.

