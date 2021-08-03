Cancel
A new image encryption scheme based on fractional-order hyperchaotic system and multiple image fusion

By Xinyu Gao
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA multi-image encryption scheme based on the fractional-order hyperchaotic system is designed in this paper. The chaotic characteristics of this system are analyzed by the phase diagram, Lyapunov exponent and bifurcation diagram. According to the analyses results, an interesting image encryption algorithm is proposed. Multiple grayscale images are fused into a color image using different channels. Then, the color image is scrambled and diffused in order to obtain a more secure cipher image. The pixel confusion operation and diffusion operation are assisted by fractional hyperchaotic system. Experimental simulation and test results indicate that the devised multi-image encryption scheme can effectively encrypt multiple images, which increase the efficiency of image encryption and transmission, and have good security performance.

#Encrypt#Image Fusion#Image Segmentation#Adomian#Cadm#Decryption
ScienceNature.com

S494 O-glycosylation site on the SARS-CoV-2 RBD affects the virus affinity to ACE2 and its infectivity; a molecular dynamics study

SARS-CoV-2 is a strain of Coronavirus family that caused the ongoing pandemic of COVID-19. Several studies showed that the glycosylation of virus spike (S) protein and the Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme 2 (ACE2) receptor on the host cell is critical for the virus infectivity. Molecular Dynamics (MD) simulations were used to explore the role of a novel mutated O-glycosylation site (D494S) on the Receptor Binding Domain (RBD) of S protein. This site was suggested as a key mediator of virus-host interaction. By exploring the dynamics of three O-glycosylated models and the control systems of unglcosylated S4944 and S494D complexes, it was shown that the decoration of S494 with elongated O-glycans results in stabilized interactions on the direct RBD-ACE2. Calculation of the distances between RBD and two major H1, H2 helices of ACE2 and the interacting pairs of amino acids in the interface showed that the elongated O-glycan maintains these interactions by forming several polar contacts with the neighbouring residues while it would not interfere in the direct binding interface. Relative binding free energy of RBD-ACE2 is also more favorable in the O-glycosylated models with longer glycans. The increase of RBD binding affinity to ACE2 depends on the size of attached O-glycan. By increasing the size of O-glycan, the RBD-ACE2 binding affinity will increase. Hence, this crucial factor must be taken into account for any further inhibitory approaches towards RBD-ACE2 interaction.
Coding & ProgrammingNature.com

Quantum compiling by deep reinforcement learning

The general problem of quantum compiling is to approximate any unitary transformation that describes the quantum computation as a sequence of elements selected from a finite base of universal quantum gates. The Solovay-Kitaev theorem guarantees the existence of such an approximating sequence. Though, the solutions to the quantum compiling problem suffer from a tradeoff between the length of the sequences, the precompilation time, and the execution time. Traditional approaches are time-consuming, unsuitable to be employed during computation. Here, we propose a deep reinforcement learning method as an alternative strategy, which requires a single precompilation procedure to learn a general strategy to approximate single-qubit unitaries. We show that this approach reduces the overall execution time, improving the tradeoff between the length of the sequence and execution time, potentially allowing real-time operations.
ScienceNature.com

Computational design of SARS-CoV-2 peptide binders with better predicted binding affinities than human ACE2 receptor

SARS-CoV-2 is coronavirus causing COVID-19 pandemic. To enter human cells, receptor binding domain of S1 subunit of SARS-CoV-2 (SARS-CoV-2-RBD) binds to peptidase domain (PD) of angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) receptor. Employing peptides to inhibit binding between SARS-CoV-2-RBD and ACE2-PD is a therapeutic solution for COVID-19. Previous experimental study found that 23-mer peptide (SBP1) bound to SARS-CoV-2-RBD with lower affinity than ACE2. To increase SBP1 affinity, our previous study used residues 21–45 of α1 helix of ACE2-PD (SPB25) to design peptides with predicted affinity better than SBP1 and SPB25 by increasing interactions of residues that do not form favorable interactions with SARS-CoV-2-RBD. To design SPB25 with better affinity than ACE2, we employed computational protein design to increase interactions of residues reported to form favorable interactions with SARS-CoV-2-RBD and combine newly designed mutations with the best single mutations from our previous study. Molecular dynamics show that predicted binding affinities of three peptides (SPB25Q22R, SPB25F8R/K11W/L25R and SPB25F8R/K11F/Q22R/L25R) are better than ACE2. Moreover, their predicted stabilities may be slightly higher than SBP1 as suggested by their helicities. This study developed an approach to design SARS-CoV-2 peptide binders with predicted binding affinities better than ACE2. These designed peptides are promising candidates as SARS-CoV-2 inhibitors.
ScienceNature.com

Research on the method of designing cap lens using ant colony algorithm

It is necessary to select the appropriate parameters defining a aspheric lens for coupling the light from a laser diode into the optical fiber by cap aspheric lenses. In this paper, the ant colony optimization algorithm is applied to the optimization of structural parameters of the cap aspheric lens, and the merit function defining the optimization problem and detailed design steps are given. A cap aspheric lens with center thickness of 1.1019 mm and effective focal length of 1.10331 mm is designed using a self-made MATLAB program of ant colony optimization algorithm, which can couple the light emitting from a laser diode into a single mode fiber with a diameter of 9 um, the light-emitting surface of the LD is 3 µm × 2 µm, and beam-divergence angle in the X and Y directions are ± 35° and ± 23.58°, respectively. The theoretical coupling efficiency is 89.8%, and the experiment shows that the maximum coupling efficiency and average coupling efficiency are 88.63% and 79.39%, respectively. Design and experimental results prove that the design method in this paper is feasible and effective.
Technologyaithority.com

Leading RF Manufacturer Orders Multiple Solstice Plating Systems for 5G Devices

ClassOne Technology, global provider of advanced semiconductor electroplating and surface preparation systems, announced that it has received multiple tool orders from one of the world’s largest RF device manufacturers. The orders are for Solstice® S8 systems and include the proprietary GoldPro™ processing chamber for advanced gold plating applications. The announcement was made by ClassOne’s VP Product and Technology, John Ghekiere, and CEO, Byron Exarcos.
ScienceNature.com

Reference in-vitro dataset for inertial-sensor-to-bone alignment applied to the tibiofemoral joint

Skin-attached inertial sensors are increasingly used for kinematic analysis. However, their ability to measure outside-lab can only be exploited after correctly aligning the sensor axes with the underlying anatomical axes. Emerging model-based inertial-sensor-to-bone alignment methods relate inertial measurements with a model of the joint to overcome calibration movements and sensor placement assumptions. It is unclear how good such alignment methods can identify the anatomical axes. Any misalignment results in kinematic cross-talk errors, which makes model validation and the interpretation of the resulting kinematics measurements challenging. This study provides an anatomically correct ground-truth reference dataset from dynamic motions on a cadaver. In contrast with existing references, this enables a true model evaluation that overcomes influences from soft-tissue artifacts, orientation and manual palpation errors. This dataset comprises extensive dynamic movements that are recorded with multimodal measurements including trajectories of optical and virtual (via computed tomography) anatomical markers, reference kinematics, inertial measurements, transformation matrices and visualization tools. The dataset can be used either as a ground-truth reference or to advance research in inertial-sensor-to-bone-alignment.
ComputersNature.com

A squeezed quantum microcomb on a chip

The optical microresonator-based frequency comb (microcomb) provides a versatile platform for nonlinear physics studies and has wide applications ranging from metrology to spectroscopy. The deterministic quantum regime is an unexplored aspect of microcombs, in which unconditional entanglements among hundreds of equidistant frequency modes can serve as critical ingredients to scalable universal quantum computing and quantum networking. Here, we demonstrate a deterministic quantum microcomb in a silica microresonator on a silicon chip. 40 continuous-variable quantum modes, in the form of 20 simultaneously two-mode squeezed comb pairs, are observed within 1 THz optical span at telecommunication wavelengths. A maximum raw squeezing of 1.6 dB is attained. A high-resolution spectroscopy measurement is developed to characterize the frequency equidistance of quantum microcombs. Our demonstration offers the possibility to leverage deterministically generated, frequency multiplexed quantum states and integrated photonics to open up new avenues in fields of spectroscopy, quantum metrology, and scalable, continuous-variable-based quantum information processing.
ComputersNature.com

A pseudo-softmax function for hardware-based high speed image classification

In this work a novel architecture, named pseudo-softmax, to compute an approximated form of the softmax function is presented. This architecture can be fruitfully used in the last layer of Neural Networks and Convolutional Neural Networks for classification tasks, and in Reinforcement Learning hardware accelerators to compute the Boltzmann action-selection policy. The proposed pseudo-softmax design, intended for efficient hardware implementation, exploits the typical integer quantization of hardware-based Neural Networks obtaining an accurate approximation of the result. In the paper, a detailed description of the architecture is given and an extensive analysis of the approximation error is performed by using both custom stimuli and real-world Convolutional Neural Networks inputs. The implementation results, based on CMOS standard-cell technology, compared to state-of-the-art architectures show reduced approximation errors.
ScienceNature.com

Imaging biological tissue with high-throughput single-pixel compressive holography

Single-pixel holography (SPH) is capable of generating holographic images with rich spatial information by employing only a single-pixel detector. Thanks to the relatively low dark-noise production, high sensitivity, large bandwidth, and cheap price of single-pixel detectors in comparison to pixel-array detectors, SPH is becoming an attractive imaging modality at wavelengths where pixel-array detectors are not available or prohibitively expensive. In this work, we develop a high-throughput single-pixel compressive holography with a space-bandwidth-time product (SBP-T) of 41,667 pixels/s, realized by enabling phase stepping naturally in time and abandoning the need for phase-encoded illumination. This holographic system is scalable to provide either a large field of view (~83 mm2) or a high resolution (5.80 μm × 4.31 μm). In particular, high-resolution holographic images of biological tissues are presented, exhibiting rich contrast in both amplitude and phase. This work is an important step towards multi-spectrum imaging using a single-pixel detector in biophotonics.
ScienceNature.com

Vacancy-defect modulated pathway of photoreduction of CO on single atomically thin AgInPS sheets into olefiant gas

Artificial photosynthesis, light-driving CO2 conversion into hydrocarbon fuels, is a promising strategy to synchronously overcome global warming and energy-supply issues. The quaternary AgInP2S6 atomic layer with the thickness of ~ 0.70 nm were successfully synthesized through facile ultrasonic exfoliation of the corresponding bulk crystal. The sulfur defect engineering on this atomic layer through a H2O2 etching treatment can excitingly change the CO2 photoreduction reaction pathway to steer dominant generation of ethene with the yield-based selectivity reaching ~73% and the electron-based selectivity as high as ~89%. Both DFT calculation and in-situ FTIR spectra demonstrate that as the introduction of S vacancies in AgInP2S6 causes the charge accumulation on the Ag atoms near the S vacancies, the exposed Ag sites can thus effectively capture the forming *CO molecules. It makes the catalyst surface enrich with key reaction intermediates to lower the C-C binding coupling barrier, which facilitates the production of ethene.
ElectronicsNature.com

Efficient and large-area all vacuum-deposited perovskite light-emitting diodes via spatial confinement

With rapid advances of perovskite light-emitting diodes (PeLEDs), the large-scale fabrication of patterned PeLEDs towards display panels is of increasing importance. However, most state-of-the-art PeLEDs are fabricated by solution-processed techniques, which are difficult to simultaneously achieve high-resolution pixels and large-scale production. To this end, we construct efficient CsPbBr3 PeLEDs employing a vacuum deposition technique, which has been demonstrated as the most successful route for commercial organic LED displays. By carefully controlling the strength of the spatial confinement in CsPbBr3 film, its radiative recombination is greatly enhanced while the nonradiative recombination is suppressed. As a result, the external quantum efficiency (EQE) of thermally evaporated PeLED reaches 8.0%, a record for vacuum processed PeLEDs. Benefitting from the excellent uniformity and scalability of the thermal evaporation, we demonstrate PeLED with a functional area up to 40.2 cm2 and a peak EQE of 7.1%, representing one of the most efficient large-area PeLEDs. We further achieve high-resolution patterned perovskite film with 100 μm pixels using fine metal masks, laying the foundation for potential display applications. We believe the strategy of confinement strength regulation in thermally evaporated perovskites provides an effective way to process high-efficiency and large-area PeLEDs towards commercial display panels.
ScienceNature.com

Imaging multiple sclerosis pathology at 160 μm isotropic resolution by human whole-brain ex vivo magnetic resonance imaging at 3 T

Postmortem magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) of the fixed healthy and diseased human brain facilitates spatial resolutions and image quality that is not achievable with in vivo MRI scans. Though challenging—and almost exclusively performed at 7 T field strength—depicting the tissue architecture of the entire brain in fine detail is invaluable since it enables the study of neuroanatomy and uncovers important pathological features in neurological disorders. The objectives of the present work were (1) to develop a 3D isotropic ultra-high-resolution imaging approach for human whole-brain ex vivo acquisitions working on a standard clinical 3 T MRI system; and (2) to explore the sensitivity and specificity of this concept for specific pathoanatomical features of multiple sclerosis. The reconstructed images demonstrate unprecedented resolution and soft tissue contrast of the diseased human brain at 3 T, thus allowing visualization of sub-millimetric lesions in the different cortical layers and in the cerebellar cortex, as well as unique cortical lesion characteristics such as the presence of incomplete/complete iron rims, and patterns of iron accumulation. Further details such as the subpial molecular layer, the line of Gennari, and some intrathalamic nuclei are also well distinguishable.
ChemistryNature.com

Dipole-induced Ohmic contacts between monolayer Janus MoSSe and bulk metals

Npj 2D Materials and Applications volume 5, Article number: 72 (2021) Cite this article. Utilizing a two-dimensional material in an electronic device as channel layer inevitably involves the formation of contacts with metallic electrodes. As these contacts can dramatically affect the behavior of the device, we study the electronic properties of monolayer Janus MoSSe in contact with different metallic electrodes by first-principles calculations, focusing on the differences in the characteristics of contacts with the two sides of MoSSe. In particular, we demonstrate that the Fermi level pinning is different for the two sides of MoSSe, with the magnitude resembling that of MoS2 or MoSe2, while both sides can form Ohmic contacts with common electrode materials without any further adaptation, which is an outstanding advantage over MoS2 and MoSe2.
ScienceNature.com

Structural dynamics of single SARS-CoV-2 pseudoknot molecules reveal topologically distinct conformers

The RNA pseudoknot that stimulates programmed ribosomal frameshifting in SARS-CoV-2 is a possible drug target. To understand how it responds to mechanical tension applied by ribosomes, thought to play a key role during frameshifting, we probe its structural dynamics using optical tweezers. We find that it forms multiple structures: two pseudoknotted conformers with different stability and barriers, and alternative stem-loop structures. The pseudoknotted conformers have distinct topologies, one threading the 5′ end through a 3-helix junction to create a knot-like fold, the other with unthreaded 5′ end, consistent with structures observed via cryo-EM and simulations. Refolding of the pseudoknotted conformers starts with stem 1, followed by stem 3 and lastly stem 2; Mg2+ ions are not required, but increase pseudoknot mechanical rigidity and favor formation of the knot-like conformer. These results resolve the SARS-CoV-2 frameshift signal folding mechanism and highlight its conformational heterogeneity, with important implications for structure-based drug-discovery efforts.
ScienceNature.com

Suppression of top-down influence decreases neuronal excitability and contrast sensitivity in the V1 cortex of cat

How top-down influence affects neuronal activity and information encoding in the primary visual cortex (V1) remains elusive. This study examined changes of neuronal excitability and contrast sensitivity in cat V1 cortex after top-down influence of area 7 (A7) was modulated by transcranial direct current stimulation (tDCS). The neuronal excitability in V1 cortex was evaluated by visually evoked field potentials (VEPs), and contrast sensitivity (CS) was assessed by the inverse of threshold contrast of neurons in response to visual stimuli at different performance accuracy. We found that the amplitude of VEPs in V1 cortex lowered after top-down influence suppression with cathode-tDCS in A7, whereas VEPs in V1 did not change after sham-tDCS in A7 and nonvisual cortical area 5 (A5) or cathode-tDCS in A5 and lesioned A7. Moreover, the mean CS of V1 neurons decreased after cathode-tDCS but not sham-tDCS in A7, which could recover after tDCS effect vanished. Comparisons of neuronal contrast-response functions showed that cathode-tDCS increased the stimulus contrast required to generate the half-maximum response, with a weakly-correlated reduction in maximum response but not baseline response. Therefore, top-down influence of A7 enhanced neuronal excitability in V1 cortex and improved neuronal contrast sensitivity by both contrast gain and response gain.
Coding & ProgrammingElectronicsWeekly.com

TUM team ASIC implements post-quantum cryptography

A team at the Technical University of Munich (TUM) has designed and commissioned the production of a computer chip that implements post-quantum cryptography very efficiently. Such chips could provide protection against future hacker attacks using quantum computers. The researchers also incorporated hardware trojans in the chip in order to study methods for detecting this type of “malware from the chip factory”.
ScienceNature.com

Role of structural specificity of ZnO particles in preserving functionality of proteins in their corona

Reconfiguration of protein conformation in a micro and nano particle (MNP) protein corona due to interaction is an often-overlooked aspect in drug design and nano-medicine. Mostly, MNP-Protein corona studies focus on the toxicity of nano particles (NPs) in a biological environment to analyze biocompatibility. However, preserving functional specificity of proteins in an NP corona becomes critical for effective translation of nano-medicine. This paper investigates the non-classical interaction between insulin and ZnO MNPs using a classical electrical characterization technique at GHz frequency with an objective to understand the effect of the micro particle (MP) and nanoparticle (NP) morphology on the electrical characteristics of the MNP-Protein corona and therefore the conformation and functional specificity of protein. The MNP-Protein corona was subjected to thermal and enzymatic (papain) perturbation to study the denaturation of the protein. Experimental results demonstrate that the morphology of ZnO particles plays an important role in preserving the electrical characteristics of insulin.
HealthNature.com

Customized eye modeling for optical quality assessment in myopic femto-LASIK surgery

Refractive surgery is recognized as an effective method for myopia treatment, but it can induce night vision disturbances such as glare. We present an eye modeling method for the optical quality assessment in response to the structural changes in the eyes by femto-LASIK surgery. Customized eye models were built from the measurements of 134 right eyes pre- and post-operatively. Optical performance was evaluated using spot diagrams, point spread functions (PSFs), modulation transfer functions (MTFs), and chromatic aberrations at various fields (0°–30°), different pupil diameters (2–6 mm), and initial myopias (− 1.25 to − 10.5 D). Pupil size and initial myopia are the two major factors that affect visual performance of post-operative eyes. The results of spot diagrams, PSFs, and MTFs indicated that post-operative visual performance deteriorated as the visual field and pupil size increased, and it was significantly influenced by initial myopia. Post-operative chromatic aberrations were also affected by initial myopia. As pupil size increased, the post-operative longitudinal chromatic aberrations tended to decrease slightly, while the transverse chromatic aberrations remained similar. The use of eye modeling for refractive surgery assessment could possibly provide a more personalized surgical approach, could improve the prediction accuracy of refractive surgery outcomes, and promote the invention and development of better surgical methods.
ChemistryNature.com

Design and modeling of a planar graphene structure as a terahertz cyclotron radiation source

With incredibly high carrier mobility and saturation velocity, graphene would be an ideal candidate for a miniaturized solid-state cyclotron radiation source. A planar semicircular graphene arc geometry was investigated for emission in the 0.5–1.5 THz range. Analytical studies, confirmed by finite element simulations, show that the emitted THz frequencies are inversely proportional to the arc radius given a fixed charge-carrier velocity. The simulations show that the desired frequency spectrum can be obtained with design radii ranging from 50 to 150 nm. Interestingly, the radiated spectrum is independent of the frequency of the stimulation of the graphene nano-arcs. The simulations also indicate that the total output power correlates well with the Larmor formulation. The device is expected to emit 1 nW/cm2, which confirms the findings of existing research in this field. Such a design could yield a scalable and cost-effective THz source.
Beauty & FashionNature.com

Reconfigurable artificial microswimmers with internal feedback

Self-propelling microparticles are often proposed as synthetic models for biological microswimmers, yet they lack the internally regulated adaptation of their biological counterparts. Conversely, adaptation can be encoded in larger-scale soft-robotic devices but remains elusive to transfer to the colloidal scale. Here, we create responsive microswimmers, powered by electro-hydrodynamic flows, which can adapt their motility via internal reconfiguration. Using sequential capillary assembly, we fabricate deterministic colloidal clusters comprising soft thermo-responsive microgels and light-absorbing particles. Light absorption induces preferential local heating and triggers the volume phase transition of the microgels, leading to an adaptation of the clusters’ motility, which is orthogonal to their propulsion scheme. We rationalize this response via the coupling between self-propulsion and variations of particle shape and dielectric properties upon heating. Harnessing such coupling allows for strategies to achieve local dynamical control with simple illumination patterns, revealing exciting opportunities for developing tactic active materials.

