A new image encryption scheme based on fractional-order hyperchaotic system and multiple image fusion
A multi-image encryption scheme based on the fractional-order hyperchaotic system is designed in this paper. The chaotic characteristics of this system are analyzed by the phase diagram, Lyapunov exponent and bifurcation diagram. According to the analyses results, an interesting image encryption algorithm is proposed. Multiple grayscale images are fused into a color image using different channels. Then, the color image is scrambled and diffused in order to obtain a more secure cipher image. The pixel confusion operation and diffusion operation are assisted by fractional hyperchaotic system. Experimental simulation and test results indicate that the devised multi-image encryption scheme can effectively encrypt multiple images, which increase the efficiency of image encryption and transmission, and have good security performance.
