Missing New York Woman Found Dead in Hudson Valley 30 Years Later

By Bobby Welber
 5 days ago
A missing New York woman was confirmed to have been killed in the Hudson Valley, over 30 years after she went missing. On Monday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that her newly-created Cold Case Bureau, in partnership with the FBI, Mount Vernon Police Department and the Westchester Department of Laboratories and Research, has successfully identified a woman who was found dead in Mount Vernon over 30 years ago.

