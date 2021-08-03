Using normative modelling to detect disease progression in mild cognitive impairment and Alzheimer’s disease in a cross-sectional multi-cohort study

Although panoramic radiography has a role in the examination of patients with cleft alveolus (CA), its appearances is sometimes difficult to interpret. The aims of this study were to develop a computer-aided diagnosis system for diagnosing the CA status on panoramic radiographs using a deep learning object detection technique with and without normal data in the learning process, to verify its performance in comparison to human observers, and to clarify some characteristic appearances probably related to the performance. The panoramic radiographs of 383 CA patients with cleft palate (CA with CP) or without cleft palate (CA only) and 210 patients without CA (normal) were used to create two models on the DetectNet. The models 1 and 2 were developed based on the data without and with normal subjects, respectively, to detect the CAs and classify them into with or without CP. The model 2 reduced the false positive rate (1/30) compared to the model 1 (12/30). The overall accuracy of Model 2 was higher than Model 1 and human observers. The model created in this study appeared to have the potential to detect and classify CAs on panoramic radiographs, and might be useful to assist the human observers.