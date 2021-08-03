PSG-Audio, a scored polysomnography dataset with simultaneous audio recordings for sleep apnea studies
The sleep apnea syndrome is a chronic condition that affects the quality of life and increases the risk of severe health conditions such as cardiovascular diseases. However, the prevalence of the syndrome in the general population is considered to be heavily underestimated due to the restricted number of people seeking diagnosis, with the leading cause for this being the inconvenience of the current reference standard for apnea diagnosis: Polysomnography. To enhance patients’ awareness of the syndrome, a great endeavour is conducted in the literature. Various home-based apnea detection systems are being developed, profiting from information in a restricted set of polysomnography signals. In particular, breathing sound has been proven highly effective in detecting apneic events during sleep. The development of accurate systems requires multitudinous datasets of audio recordings and polysomnograms. In this work, we provide the first open access dataset, comprising 212 polysomnograms along with synchronized high-quality tracheal and ambient microphone recordings. We envision this dataset to be widely used for the development of home-based apnea detection techniques and frameworks.www.nature.com
