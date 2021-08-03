Nonresonant amplification of spin waves through interface magnetoelectric effect and spin-transfer torque
We present a new mechanism for manipulation of the spin-wave amplitude through the use of the dynamic charge-mediated magnetoelectric effect in ultrathin multilayers composed of dielectric thin-film capacitors separated by a ferromagnetic bilayer. Propagating spin waves can be amplified and attenuated with rising and decreasing slopes of the oscillating voltage, respectively, locally applied to the sample. The way the spin accumulation is generated makes the interaction of the spin-transfer torque with the magnetization dynamics mode-selective and restricted to some range of spin-wave frequencies, which is contrary to known types of the spin-transfer torque effects. The interfacial nature of spin-dependent screening allows to reduce the thickness of the fixed magnetization layer to a few nanometers, thus the proposed effect significantly contributes toward realization of the magnonic devices and also miniaturization of the spintronic devices.www.nature.com
