Exploring tailor-made Brønsted acid sites in mesopores of tin oxide catalyst for β-alkoxy alcohol and amino alcohol syntheses
The generation of Brønsted (Sn–OH) and Lewis (coordinatively unsaturated metal centers) acidic sites on the solid surface is a prime demand for catalytic applications. Mesoporous materials are widely employed as catalysts and supports owing to their different nature of acidic sites. Nevertheless, the procedure adopted to generate acid functionalities in these materials involves tedious steps. Herein, we report the tunable acidic sites containing Brønsted sites with relatively varied acid strength in tin oxide by employing soft template followed by simple thermal treatment at various temperatures. The readily accessible active sites, specifically Brønsted acidic sites distributed throughout the tin oxide framework as well as mesoporosity endow them to perform with exceptionally high efficiency for epoxide ring opening reactions with excellent reusability. These features promoted them to surpass stannosilicate catalysts for the epoxide ring opening reactions with alcohol as a nucleophile and the study was extended to aminolysis of epoxide with the amine. The existence of relatively greater acid strength and numbers in T-SnO2-350 catalyst boosts to produce a high amount of desired products over other tin oxide catalysts. The active sites responsible in mesoporous tin oxide for epoxide alcoholysis were studied by poisoning the Brønsted acidic sites in the catalyst using 2,6-lutidine as a probe molecule.
