Visible light photonic integrated Brillouin laser
Narrow linewidth visible light lasers are critical for atomic, molecular and optical (AMO) physics including atomic clocks, quantum computing, atomic and molecular spectroscopy, and sensing. Stimulated Brillouin scattering (SBS) is a promising approach to realize highly coherent on-chip visible light laser emission. Here we report demonstration of a visible light photonic integrated Brillouin laser, with emission at 674 nm, a 14.7 mW optical threshold, corresponding to a threshold density of 4.92 mW μm−2, and a 269 Hz linewidth. Significant advances in visible light silicon nitride/silica all-waveguide resonators are achieved to overcome barriers to SBS in the visible, including 1 dB/meter waveguide losses, 55.4 million quality factor (Q), and measurement of the 25.110 GHz Stokes frequency shift and 290 MHz gain bandwidth. This advancement in integrated ultra-narrow linewidth visible wavelength SBS lasers opens the door to compact quantum and atomic systems and implementation of increasingly complex AMO based physics and experiments.www.nature.com
