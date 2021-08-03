Cancel
Establishment of HLA class I and MICA/B null HEK-293T panel expressing single MICA alleles to detect anti-MICA antibodies

By Ji-Ho Jeon ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-4091-7772
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePre- and post-transplantation anti-MICA antibody detection development are associated with an increased rejection risk and low graft survival. We previously generated HLA class I null HEK-293T using CRISPR/Cas9, while MICA and MICB genes were removed in this study. A panel of 11 cell lines expressing single MICA alleles was established. Anti-MICA antibody in the sera of kidney transplant patients was determined using flow cytometric method (FCM) and the Luminex method. In the 44 positive sera, the maximum FCM value was 2879 MFI compared to 28,135 MFI of Luminex method. Eleven sera (25%) were determined as positive by FCM and 32 sera (72%) were positive by the Luminex method. The sum of total MICA antigens, MICA*002, *004, *009, *019, and *027 correlation showed a statistically significant between the two methods (P = 0.0412, P = 0.0476, P = 0.0019, P = 0.0098, P = 0.0467, and P = 0.0049). These results demonstrated that HEK-293T-based engineered cell lines expressing single MICA alleles were suitable for measuring specific antibodies against MICA antigens in the sera of transplant patients. Studies of antibodies to MICA antigens may help to understand responses in vivo and increase clinical relevance at the cellular level such as complement-dependent cytotoxicity.

Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Low hemoglobin levels and an increased risk of psoriasis in patients with chronic kidney disease

Chronic diseases, such as chronic kidney disease (CKD), are frequently accompanied by various comorbidities, including anemia, which is considered a surrogate marker of systemic inflammation. Psoriasis is a chronic inflammatory skin disease prevalent in patients with chronic disease. Psoriasis risk in patients with CKD, however, especially in patients with low hemoglobin levels, has never been investigated. In this study, we investigated associations between low hemoglobin levels and psoriasis in patients with CKD using data from the National Health Insurance Service of Korea. During a mean follow-up period of 6.16 ± 1.02 years, psoriasis was recorded in 13,803 patients with CKD (2.39% of CKD patients). The cumulative incidence of psoriasis was significantly higher in CKD patients with anemia (hemoglobin levels < 13 g/dL in men and < 12 g/dL in women) than those without. In multivariate-adjusted Cox proportional hazards regression models, the risk of psoriasis was significantly higher in anemic CKD patients than nonanemic CKD patients (hazard ratio [HR] 1.136, 95% CI 1.089–1.185, p < 0.001). Additionally, we noted that the incidence of psoriasis decreased with increasing hemoglobin levels in CKD patients (HR 0.953, 95% CI 0.942–0.965, p < 0.001). Altogether, our findings indicate that low hemoglobin levels are significantly related to psoriasis risk in patients with CKD. Further study is required to elucidate whether low hemoglobin levels have an impact on the development of psoriasis or are merely a surrogate marker of psoriasis risk in patients with CKD.
ScienceNature.com

CRISPR/Cas-9 mediated knock-in by homology dependent repair in the West Nile Virus vector Culex quinquefasciatus Say

Culex quinquefasciatus Say is a mosquito distributed in both tropical and subtropical regions of the world. It is a night-active, opportunistic blood-feeder and vectors many animal and human diseases, including West Nile Virus and avian malaria. Current vector control methods (e.g. physical/chemical) are increasingly ineffective; use of insecticides also imposes hazards to both human and ecosystem health. Advances in genome editing have allowed the development of genetic insect control methods, which are species-specific and, theoretically, highly effective. CRISPR/Cas9 is a bacteria-derived programmable gene editing tool that is functional in a range of species. We describe the first successful germline gene knock-in by homology dependent repair in C. quinquefasciatus. Using CRISPR/Cas9, we integrated an sgRNA expression cassette and marker gene encoding a fluorescent protein fluorophore (Hr5/IE1-DsRed, Cq7SK-sgRNA) into the kynurenine 3-monooxygenase (kmo) gene. We achieved a minimum transformation rate of 2.8%, similar to rates in other mosquito species. Precise knock-in at the intended locus was confirmed. Insertion homozygotes displayed a white eye phenotype in early-mid larvae and a recessive lethal phenotype by pupation. This work provides an efficient method for engineering C. quinquefasciatus, providing a new tool for developing genetic control tools for this vector.
ScienceNature.com

Broadly neutralizing anti-coronavirus antibodies

Megan Cully ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0003-4726-134X. As SARS-CoV-2 spreads, mutations will continue to arise that could reduce the efficacy of existing vaccines and virus-directed therapies. Agents that inhibit new variants, as well as related viruses that could emerge in the future, could also have substantial therapeutic value. A paper in Nature has now characterized a panel of SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing antibodies according to their breadth of activity, potency, and the potential to resist escape mutations. They identified one — S2H97 — that neutralizes multiple related sarbecoviruses (a subgenus of the coronavirus family that includes SARS-CoV-2 and SARS-CoV), as well as known variants of SARS-CoV-2.
ScienceNature.com

Towards resolving proteomes in single cells

Development of methods for single-cell proteomics increases depth and throughput. Single-cell RNA sequencing approaches provide an indirect readout for protein levels in a given cell, but these measurements tend to be sparse for many transcripts. Additionally, protein stability influences the proteome, and this information cannot be derived from RNA-seq, making it necessary to directly quantify the proteome in single cells. Antibody-based methods have been employed to quantify proteomes in single cells, but these have limited specificity. Recently, liquid chromatography–mass spectrometry (LC–MS)-based proteomics approaches have made headway in increasing the throughput and depth of single-cell measurements.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

HBM Presents Phase I Data On Next-Generation Anti-CTLA-4 Antibody At ESMO Congress 2021

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and ROTTERDAM, Netherlands and SUZHOU, China, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbour BioMed ("HBM", HKEX: 02142) today announced that the abstract detailing clinical data from its Australian phase I study of next-generation anti-CTLA-4 antibody in patients with advanced solid tumors will be presented as an e-poster at the 2021 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress, which is expected to be held 16-21 September 2021.
Public HealthNature.com

Frequency and phenotype of headache in covid-19: a study of 2194 patients

To estimate the frequency of headache in patients with confirmed COVID-19 and characterize the phenotype of headache attributed to COVID-19, comparing patients depending on the need of hospitalization and sex, an observational study was done. We systematically screened all eligible patients from a reference population of 261,431 between March 8 (first case) and April 11, 2020. A physician administered a survey assessing demographic and clinical data and the phenotype of the headache. During the study period, 2194 patients out of the population at risk were diagnosed with COVID-19. Headache was described by 514/2194 patients (23.4%, 95% CI 21.7–25.3%), including 383/1614 (23.7%) outpatients and 131/580 (22.6%) inpatients. The headache phenotype was studied in detail in 458 patients (mean age, 51 years; 72% female; prior history of headache, 49%). Headache was the most frequent first symptom of COVID-19. Median headache onset was within 24 h, median duration was 7 days and persisted after 1 month in 13% of patients. Pain was bilateral (80%), predominantly frontal (71%), with pressing quality (75%), of severe intensity. Systemic symptoms were present in 98% of patients. Headache frequency and phenotype was similar in patients with and without need for hospitalization and when comparing male and female patients, being more intense in females.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Dietary salt exacerbates intestinal fibrosis in chronic TNBS colitis via fibroblasts activation

Intestinal fibrosis is a frequent complication in inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). It is a challenge to identify environmental factors such as diet that may be driving this risk. Intestinal fibrosis result from accumulation of extracellular matrix (ECM) proteins secreted by myofibroblasts. Factors promoting intestinal fibrosis are unknown, but diet appears to be a critical component in its development. Consumption of salt above nutritional recommendations can exacerbate chronic inflammation. So far, high salt diet (HSD) have not been thoroughly investigated in the context of intestinal fibrosis associated to IBD. In the present study, we analyze the role of dietary salt in TNBS chronic colitis induced in rat, an intestinal fibrosis model, or in human colon fibroblast cells. Here, we have shown that high-salt diet exacerbates undernutrition and promoted ECM-associated proteins in fibroblasts. Taken together, our results suggested that dietary salt can activate intestinal fibroblasts, thereby contributing to exacerbation of intestinal fibrosis. Dietary salt may be considered as a putative environmental factor that drives intestinal fibrosis risk.
ScienceNature.com

S494 O-glycosylation site on the SARS-CoV-2 RBD affects the virus affinity to ACE2 and its infectivity; a molecular dynamics study

SARS-CoV-2 is a strain of Coronavirus family that caused the ongoing pandemic of COVID-19. Several studies showed that the glycosylation of virus spike (S) protein and the Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme 2 (ACE2) receptor on the host cell is critical for the virus infectivity. Molecular Dynamics (MD) simulations were used to explore the role of a novel mutated O-glycosylation site (D494S) on the Receptor Binding Domain (RBD) of S protein. This site was suggested as a key mediator of virus-host interaction. By exploring the dynamics of three O-glycosylated models and the control systems of unglcosylated S4944 and S494D complexes, it was shown that the decoration of S494 with elongated O-glycans results in stabilized interactions on the direct RBD-ACE2. Calculation of the distances between RBD and two major H1, H2 helices of ACE2 and the interacting pairs of amino acids in the interface showed that the elongated O-glycan maintains these interactions by forming several polar contacts with the neighbouring residues while it would not interfere in the direct binding interface. Relative binding free energy of RBD-ACE2 is also more favorable in the O-glycosylated models with longer glycans. The increase of RBD binding affinity to ACE2 depends on the size of attached O-glycan. By increasing the size of O-glycan, the RBD-ACE2 binding affinity will increase. Hence, this crucial factor must be taken into account for any further inhibitory approaches towards RBD-ACE2 interaction.
CancerNature.com

miR-4293 upregulates lncRNA WFDC21P by suppressing mRNA-decapping enzyme 2 to promote lung carcinoma proliferation

Non-coding RNAs (ncRNAs) involve in diverse biological processes by post-transcriptional regulation of gene expression. Emerging evidence shows that miRNA-4293 plays a significant role in the development of non-small cell lung cancer. However, the oncogenic functions of miR-4293 have not been studied. Our results demonstrated that miR-4293 expression is markedly enhanced in lung carcinoma tissue and cells. Moreover, miR-4293 promotes tumor cell proliferation and metastasis but suppresses apoptosis. Mechanistic investigations identified mRNA-decapping enzyme 2 (DCP2) as a target of miR-4293 and its expression is suppressed by miR-4293. DCP2 can directly or indirectly bind to WFDC21P and downregulates its expression. Consequently, miR-4293 can further promote WFDC21P expression by regulating DCP2. With a positive correlation to miR-4293 expression, WFDC21P also plays an oncogenic role in lung carcinoma. Furthermore, knockdown of WFDC21P results in functional attenuation of miR-4293 on tumor promotion. In vivo xenograft growth is also promoted by both miR-4293 and WFDC21P. Overall, our results establish oncogenic roles for both miR-4293 and WFDC21P and demonstrate that interactions between miRNAs and lncRNAs through DCP2 are important in the regulation of carcinoma pathogenesis. These results provided a valuable theoretical basis for the discovery of lung carcinoma therapeutic targets and diagnostic markers based on miR-4293 and WFDC21P.
ScienceBioMed Central

Specific splice junction detection in single cells with SICILIAN

Genome Biology volume 22, Article number: 219 (2021) Cite this article. Precise splice junction calls are currently unavailable in scRNA-seq pipelines such as the 10x Chromium platform but are critical for understanding single-cell biology. Here, we introduce SICILIAN, a new method that assigns statistical confidence to splice junctions from a spliced aligner to improve precision. SICILIAN is a general method that can be applied to bulk or single-cell data, but has particular utility for single-cell analysis due to that data’s unique challenges and opportunities for discovery. SICILIAN’s precise splice detection achieves high accuracy on simulated data, improves concordance between matched single-cell and bulk datasets, and increases agreement between biological replicates. SICILIAN detects unannotated splicing in single cells, enabling the discovery of novel splicing regulation through single-cell analysis workflows.
ScienceNature.com

Whole blood gene expression within days after total-body irradiation predicts long term survival in Gottingen minipigs

Gottingen minipigs mirror the physiological radiation response observed in humans and hence make an ideal candidate model for studying radiation biodosimetry for both limited-sized and mass casualty incidents. We examined the whole blood gene expression profiles starting one day after total-body irradiation with increasing doses of gamma-rays. The minipigs were monitored for up to 45 days or time to euthanasia necessitated by radiation effects. We successfully identified dose- and time-agnostic (over a 1–7 day period after radiation), survival-predictive gene expression signatures derived using machine-learning algorithms with high sensitivity and specificity. These survival-predictive signatures fare better than an optimally performing dose-differentiating signature or blood cellular profiles. These findings suggest that prediction of survival is a much more useful parameter for making triage, resource-utilization and treatment decisions in a resource-constrained environment compared to predictions of total dose received. It should hopefully be possible to build such classifiers for humans in the future.
ScienceNature.com

MELD-accelerated molecular dynamics help determine amyloid fibril structures

It is challenging to determine the structures of protein fibrils such as amyloids. In principle, Molecular Dynamics (MD) modeling can aid experiments, but normal MD has been impractical for these large multi-molecules. Here, we show that MELD accelerated MD (MELD x MD) can give amyloid structures from limited data. Five long-chain fibril structures are accurately predicted from NMR and Solid State NMR (SSNMR) data. Ten short-chain fibril structures are accurately predicted from more limited restraints information derived from the knowledge of strand directions. Although the present study only tests against structure predictions – which are the most detailed form of validation currently available – the main promise of this physical approach is ultimately in going beyond structures to also give mechanical properties, conformational ensembles, and relative stabilities.
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: ICP4-induced miR-101 attenuates HSV-1 replication

In panel E of Figure 6, all images for pcDNA3 are a duplication of the corresponding pcDNA3 images in panel D of Figure 5. Additionally, the image DAPI for pri-mir-101 + pGRSF1-FLAG is a duplication of the image DAPI for pcDNA3 in panel D of Figure 5. The correct Figure 6 appears below.
WildlifeNature.com

Hybridization with mountain hares increases the functional allelic repertoire in brown hares

Brown hares (Lepus europaeus Pallas) are able to hybridize with mountain hares (L. timidus Linnaeus) and produce fertile offspring, which results in cross-species gene flow. However, not much is known about the functional significance of this genetic introgression. Using targeted sequencing of candidate loci combined with mtDNA genotyping, we found the ancestral genetic diversity in the Finnish brown hare to be small, likely due to founder effect and range expansion, while gene flow from mountain hares constitutes an important source of functional genetic variability. Some of this variability, such as the alleles of the mountain hare thermogenin (uncoupling protein 1, UCP1), might have adaptive advantage for brown hares, whereas immunity-related MHC alleles are reciprocally exchanged and maintained via balancing selection. Our study offers a rare example where an expanding species can increase its allelic variability through hybridization with a congeneric native species, offering a route to shortcut evolutionary adaptation to the local environmental conditions.
PhysicsNature.com

Superconductivity in the doped quantum spin liquid on the triangular lattice

Broad interest in quantum spin liquid (QSL) phases was triggered by the notion that they can be viewed as insulating phases with preexisting electron pairs, such that upon light doping they might automatically yield high temperature superconductivity. Yet despite intense experimental and numerical efforts, definitive evidence showing that doping QSLs leads to superconductivity has been lacking. We address the problem of a lightly doped QSL through a large-scale density-matrix renormalization group study of the t-J model on finite-circumference triangular cylinders with a small but nonzero concentration of doped holes. We provide direct evidences that doping QSL can naturally give rise to d-wave superconductivity. Specifically, we find power-law superconducting correlations with a Luttinger exponent, Ksc ≈ 1, which is consistent with a strongly diverging superconducting susceptibility, \({\chi }_{sc} \,\sim\, {T}^{-(2\,-\,{K}_{sc})}\) as the temperature T → 0. The spin–spin correlations—as in the undoped QSL state—fall exponentially which suggests that the superconducting pair-pair correlations evolve smoothly from the insulating parent state.
CancerNature.com

BRUCE silencing leads to axonal dystrophy by repressing autophagosome-lysosome fusion in Alzheimer’s disease

Axonal dystrophy is a swollen and tortuous neuronal process that contributes to synaptic alterations occurring in Alzheimer’s disease (AD). Previous study identified that brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) binds to tropomyosin-related kinase B (TrkB) at the axon terminal and then the signal is propagated along the axon to the cell body and affects neuronal function through retrograde transport. Therefore, this study was designed to identify a microRNA (miRNA) that alters related components of the transport machinery to affect BDNF retrograde signaling deficits in AD. Hippocampus tissues were isolated from APP/PS1 transgenic (AD-model) mice and C57BL/6J wild-type mice and subject to nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide phosphate and immunohistochemical staining. Autophagosome-lysosome fusion and nuclear translocation of BDNF was detected using immunofluorescence in HT22 cells. The interaction among miR-204, BIR repeat containing ubiquitin-conjugating enzyme (BRUCE) and Syntaxin 17 (STX17) was investigated using dual luciferase reporter gene assay and co-immunoprecipitation assay. The expression of relevant genes and proteins were determined by RT-qPCR and Western blot analysis. Knockdown of STX17 or BRUCE inhibited autophagosome–lysosome fusion and impacted axon growth in HT22 cells. STX17 immunoprecipitating with BRUCE and co-localization of them demonstrated BRUCE interacted with STX17. BRUCE was the target of miR-204, and partial loss of miR-204 by inhibitor promoted autophagosome–lysosome fusion to prevent axon dystrophy and accumulated BDNF nuclear translocation to rescue BDNF/TrkB signaling deficits in HT22 cells. The overall results demonstrated that inhibition of miR-204 prevents axonal dystrophy by blocking BRUCE interaction with STX17, which unraveled potential novel therapeutic targets for delaying AD.
CancerNews-Medical.net

Monoclonal antibody could inform development of pan-coronavirus vaccines

Researchers in the United States have demonstrated the potential of a monoclonal antibody to inform the design of pan-coronavirus vaccines that could prevent the outbreak of future pandemics such as coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The team from the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle, Washington and The Scripps Research...
ScienceNature.com

Vacancy-defect modulated pathway of photoreduction of CO on single atomically thin AgInPS sheets into olefiant gas

Artificial photosynthesis, light-driving CO2 conversion into hydrocarbon fuels, is a promising strategy to synchronously overcome global warming and energy-supply issues. The quaternary AgInP2S6 atomic layer with the thickness of ~ 0.70 nm were successfully synthesized through facile ultrasonic exfoliation of the corresponding bulk crystal. The sulfur defect engineering on this atomic layer through a H2O2 etching treatment can excitingly change the CO2 photoreduction reaction pathway to steer dominant generation of ethene with the yield-based selectivity reaching ~73% and the electron-based selectivity as high as ~89%. Both DFT calculation and in-situ FTIR spectra demonstrate that as the introduction of S vacancies in AgInP2S6 causes the charge accumulation on the Ag atoms near the S vacancies, the exposed Ag sites can thus effectively capture the forming *CO molecules. It makes the catalyst surface enrich with key reaction intermediates to lower the C-C binding coupling barrier, which facilitates the production of ethene.

