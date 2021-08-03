Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Physics

Coherent coupling between vortex bound states and magnetic impurities in 2D layered superconductors

By Sunghun Park ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-4934-5547
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBound states in superconductors are expected to exhibit a spatially resolved electron-hole asymmetry which is the hallmark of their quantum nature. This asymmetry manifests as oscillations at the Fermi wavelength, which is usually tiny and thus washed out by thermal broadening or by scattering at defects. Here we demonstrate theoretically and confirm experimentally that, when coupled to magnetic impurities, bound states in a vortex core exhibit an emergent axial electron-hole asymmetry on a much longer scale, set by the coherence length. We study vortices in 2H-NbSe2 and in 2H-NbSe1.8S0.2 with magnetic impurities, characterizing these with detailed Hubbard-corrected density functional calculations. We find that the induced electron-hole imbalance depends on the band character of the superconducting material. Our results show that coupling between quantum bound states in superconductors is remarkably robust and has a strong influence in tunneling measurements.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fermi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Magnetic Anisotropy#Superconductors#Coupling#Caroli De#Ysr Atoms6#Subgap#Ldos##Fig#N And N
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Physics
Place
Madrid, Spain
NewsBreak
Chemistry
Related
ChemistryNature.com

Interlayer electronic coupling on demand in a 2D magnetic semiconductor

When monolayers of two-dimensional (2D) materials are stacked into van der Waals structures, interlayer electronic coupling can introduce entirely new properties, as exemplified by recent discoveries of moiré bands that host highly correlated electronic states and quantum dot-like interlayer exciton lattices. Here we show the magnetic control of interlayer electronic coupling, as manifested in tunable excitonic transitions, in an A-type antiferromagnetic 2D semiconductor CrSBr. Excitonic transitions in bilayers and above can be drastically changed when the magnetic order is switched from the layered antiferromagnetic ground state to a field-induced ferromagnetic state, an effect attributed to the spin-allowed interlayer hybridization of electron and hole orbitals in the latter, as revealed by Green’s function–Bethe–Salpeter equation (GW-BSE) calculations. Our work uncovers a magnetic approach to engineer electronic and excitonic effects in layered magnetic semiconductors.
MathematicsNature.com

Adding oxides to the 2D toolkit

Two-dimensional (2D) metal oxides that can be exfoliated are produced via direct oxidation of their elemental metals, providing a simple and easy way to incorporate these materials in van der Waals heterostructures. Building heterostructures from different combinations of 2D materials has become one of the most exciting playgrounds in modern...
PhysicsNature.com

Direct probing of phonon mode specific electron–phonon scatterings in two-dimensional semiconductor transition metal dichalcogenides

Electron–phonon scatterings in solid-state systems are pivotal processes in determining many key physical quantities such as charge carrier mobilities and thermal conductivities. Here, we report direct probing of phonon mode specific electron–phonon scatterings in layered semiconducting transition metal dichalcogenides WSe2, MoSe2, WS2, and MoS2 through inelastic electron tunneling spectroscopy measurements, quantum transport simulations, and density functional calculation. We experimentally and theoretically characterize momentum-conserving single- and two-phonon electron–phonon scatterings involving up to as many as eight individual phonon modes in mono- and bilayer films, among which transverse, longitudinal acoustic and optical, and flexural optical phonons play significant roles in quantum charge flows. Moreover, the layer-number sensitive higher-order inelastic electron–phonon scatterings, which are confirmed to be generic in all four semiconducting layers, can be attributed to differing electronic structures, symmetry, and quantum interference effects during the scattering processes in the ultrathin semiconducting films.
PhysicsAPS physics

Magnetic phase diagram, magnetoelastic coupling, and Grüneisen scaling in CoTiO3

High-quality single crystals of CoTiO 3 are grown and used to elucidate in detail structural and magnetostructural effects by means of high-resolution capacitance dilatometry studies in fields up to 15 T which are complemented by specific heat and magnetization measurements. In addition, we refine the single-crystal structure of the ilmenite (
ScienceNature.com

Emergence of spin singlets with inhomogeneous gaps in the kagome lattice Heisenberg antiferromagnets Zn-barlowite and herbertsmithite

The kagome Heisenberg antiferromagnet formed by frustrated spins arranged in a lattice of corner-sharing triangles is a prime candidate for hosting a quantum spin liquid (QSL) ground state consisting of entangled spin singlets1. However, the existence of various competing states makes a convincing theoretical prediction of the QSL ground state difficult2, calling for experimental clues from model materials. The kagome lattice materials Zn-barlowite (ZnCu3(OD)6FBr)3,4,5 and herbertsmithite (ZnCu3(OD)6Cl2)6,7,8,9,10 do not exhibit long-range order and are considered the best realizations of the kagome Heisenberg antiferromagnet known so far. Here we use 63Cu nuclear quadrupole resonance combined with the inverse Laplace transform11,12,13 to locally probe the inhomogeneity of delicate quantum ground states affected by disorder14,15,16,17. We present direct evidence for the gradual emergence of spin singlets with spatially varying excitation gaps, but even at temperatures far below the super-exchange energy scale their fraction is limited to ~60% of the total spins. Theoretical models18,19 need to incorporate the role of disorder to account for the observed inhomogeneously gapped behaviour.
PhysicsPhysics World

Twisted trilayer graphene could be a spin-triplet superconductor

Physicists in the US and Japan have observed superconductivity in a graphene-based material during the application of very high magnetic fields. What is more, the superconductivity re-emerges after dropping to zero as the field strength is increased. The team, led by Pablo Jarillo-Herrero at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, spotted...
ChemistryPhys.org

Researchers around the world are buzzing about a candidate superconductor

Since receiving a $25 million grant in 2019 to become the first National Science Foundation (NSF) Quantum Foundry, UC Santa Barbara researchers affiliated with the foundry have been working to develop materials that can enable quantum information-based technologies for such applications as quantum computing, communications, sensing, and simulation. They may...
ScienceNature.com

Coherent spin-wave transport in an antiferromagnet

Magnonics is a research field complementary to spintronics, in which the quanta of spin waves (magnons) replace electrons as information carriers, promising lower dissipation1,2,3. The development of ultrafast, nanoscale magnonic logic circuits calls for new tools and materials to generate coherent spin waves with frequencies as high and wavelengths as short as possible4,5. Antiferromagnets can host spin waves at terahertz frequencies and are therefore seen as a future platform for the fastest and least dissipative transfer of information6,7,8,9,10,11. However, the generation of short-wavelength coherent propagating magnons in antiferromagnets has so far remained elusive. Here we report the efficient emission and detection of a nanometre-scale wavepacket of coherent propagating magnons in the antiferromagnetic oxide dysprosium orthoferrite using ultrashort pulses of light. The subwavelength confinement of the laser field due to large absorption creates a strongly non-uniform spin excitation profile, enabling the propagation of a broadband continuum of coherent terahertz spin waves. The wavepacket contains magnons with a shortest detected wavelength of 125 nm that propagate into the material with supersonic velocities of more than 13 km s–1. This source of coherent short-wavelength spin carriers opens up new prospects for terahertz antiferromagnetic magnonics and coherence-mediated logic devices at terahertz frequencies.
PhysicsAPS physics

Revealing the Heavy Quasiparticles in the Heavy-Fermion Superconductor CeCu2Si2

The superconducting order parameter of the first heavy-fermion superconductor CeCu 2 Si 2. is currently under debate. A key ingredient to understand its superconductivity and physical properties is the quasiparticle dispersion and Fermi surface, which remains elusive experimentally. Here, we present measurements from angle-resolved photoemission spectroscopy. Our results emphasize the key role played by the Ce.
Physicsnanowerk.com

Researchers find 'layer Hall effect' in a 2D topological axion antiferromagnet

(Nanowerk News) A team of researchers have discovered a 'layer Hall effect' in a 2D topological Axion antiferromagnet. The work, published in the journal Nature ("Layer Hall effect in a 2D topological axion antiferromagnet"), is believed to be the first experimental evidence of this type of quantum state and can one day help generate a magneto-electric effect that can lead to the next-generation of electronic devices, sensors, detectors and memory devices that use magnetic strips, such as credit cards.
ScienceNature.com

S494 O-glycosylation site on the SARS-CoV-2 RBD affects the virus affinity to ACE2 and its infectivity; a molecular dynamics study

SARS-CoV-2 is a strain of Coronavirus family that caused the ongoing pandemic of COVID-19. Several studies showed that the glycosylation of virus spike (S) protein and the Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme 2 (ACE2) receptor on the host cell is critical for the virus infectivity. Molecular Dynamics (MD) simulations were used to explore the role of a novel mutated O-glycosylation site (D494S) on the Receptor Binding Domain (RBD) of S protein. This site was suggested as a key mediator of virus-host interaction. By exploring the dynamics of three O-glycosylated models and the control systems of unglcosylated S4944 and S494D complexes, it was shown that the decoration of S494 with elongated O-glycans results in stabilized interactions on the direct RBD-ACE2. Calculation of the distances between RBD and two major H1, H2 helices of ACE2 and the interacting pairs of amino acids in the interface showed that the elongated O-glycan maintains these interactions by forming several polar contacts with the neighbouring residues while it would not interfere in the direct binding interface. Relative binding free energy of RBD-ACE2 is also more favorable in the O-glycosylated models with longer glycans. The increase of RBD binding affinity to ACE2 depends on the size of attached O-glycan. By increasing the size of O-glycan, the RBD-ACE2 binding affinity will increase. Hence, this crucial factor must be taken into account for any further inhibitory approaches towards RBD-ACE2 interaction.
ChemistryPosted by
LiveScience

What is a superconductor?

A superconductor is a material that achieves superconductivity, which is a state of matter that has no electrical resistance and does not allow magnetic fields to penetrate. An electric current in a superconductor can persist indefinitely. Superconductivity can only typically be achieved at very cold temperatures. Superconductors have a wide...
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Relationship between abnormalities detected by magnetic resonance imaging and knee symptoms in early knee osteoarthritis

We investigated the prevalence of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) findings and their relationship with knee symptoms in women without radiographic evidence of knee osteoarthritis (KOA). This cross-sectional cohort study included 359 Japanese women without radiographic evidence of KOA (Kellgren‒Lawrence grade < 2). All participants underwent T2-weighted fat-suppressed MRI of their knees. Structural abnormalities (cartilage damage, bone marrow lesions [BMLs], subchondral cysts, bone attrition, osteophytes, meniscal lesions, and synovitis) were scored according to the whole-organ MRI score method. Knee symptoms were evaluated using the Knee Injury and Osteoarthritis Outcome Score. Participants were divided into early and non-KOA groups based on early KOA classification criteria. Logistic regression analysis was performed to evaluate the relationship between MRI abnormalities and knee symptoms. Cartilage damage was the most common abnormality (43.5%). The prevalences of cartilage damage, BMLs, subchondral cysts, bone attrition, meniscal lesions, and synovitis were higher in patients with early KOA than in those without. Synovitis (odds ratio [OR] 2.254, P = 0.002) and meniscal lesions (OR 1.479, P = 0.031) were positively associated with the presence of early KOA. Synovitis was most strongly associated with knee pain and might be a therapeutic target in patients with early KOA.
Physicsarxiv.org

Multiple magnetism controlled topological states in EuAgAs

Yahui Jin, Xu-Tao Zeng, Xiaolong Feng, Xin Du, Weikang Wu, Xian-Lei Sheng, Zhi-Ming Yu, Ziming Zhu, Shengyuan A. Yang. The interplay between magnetism and band topology is a focus of current research on magnetic topological systems. Based on first-principle calculations and symmetry analysis, we reveal multiple intriguing topological states can be realized in a single system EuAgAs, controlled by the magnetic ordering. The material is Dirac semimetal in the paramagnetic state, with a pair of accidental Dirac points. Under different magnetic configurations, the Dirac points can evolve into magnetic triply-degenerate points, magnetic linear and double Weyl points, or being gapped out and making the system a topological mirror semimetal characterized by mirror Chern numbers. The change in bulk topology is also manifested in the surface states, including the surface Fermi arcs and surface Dirac cones. In addition, the antiferromagnetic states also feature a nontrivial Z4 index, implying a higher order topology. These results deepen our understanding of magnetic topological states and provide new perspectives for spintronic applications.
Sciencearxiv.org

Controllable Majorana vortex states in iron-based superconducting nanowires

There has been experimental evidence for the Majorana zero modes (MZMs) in solid state systems, which are building blocks for potential topological quantum computing. It is important to design devices, in which MZMs are easy to manipulate and possess a broad topological non-trivial parameter space for fusion and braiding. Here, we propose that the Majorana vortex states in iron-based superconducting nanowires fulfill these desirable conditions. This system has a radius-induced topological phase transition, giving a lower limit to the radius of the nanowire. In the topological phase, there is only one pair of MZMs in the nanowire over a wide range of radius, chemical potential, and external magnetic field. The wavefunction of the MZM has a sizable distribution at the side edge of the nanowire. This property enables one to control the interaction of the MZMs in neighboring vortex nanowires, and paves the way for Majorana fusion and braiding.
ChemistryNature.com

Wavelength conversion through plasmon-coupled surface states

Surface states generally degrade semiconductor device performance by raising the charge injection barrier height, introducing localized trap states, inducing surface leakage current, and altering the electric potential. We show that the giant built-in electric field created by the surface states can be harnessed to enable passive wavelength conversion without utilizing any nonlinear optical phenomena. Photo-excited surface plasmons are coupled to the surface states to generate an electron gas, which is routed to a nanoantenna array through the giant electric field created by the surface states. The induced current on the nanoantennas, which contains mixing product of different optical frequency components, generates radiation at the beat frequencies of the incident photons. We utilize the functionalities of plasmon-coupled surface states to demonstrate passive wavelength conversion of nanojoule optical pulses at a 1550 nm center wavelength to terahertz regime with efficiencies that exceed nonlinear optical methods by 4-orders of magnitude.
Physicsarxiv.org

Vortex counting and the quantum Hall effect

We provide evidence for conjectural dualities between nonrelativistic Chern-Simons-matter theories and theories of (fractional, nonAbelian) quantum Hall fluids in $2+1$ dimensions. At low temperatures, the dynamics of nonrelativistic Chern-Simons-matter theories can be described in terms of a nonrelativistic quantum mechanics of vortices. At critical coupling, this may be solved by geometric quantisation of the vortex moduli space. Using localisation techniques, we compute the Euler characteristic ${\chi}(\mathcal{L}^\lambda)$ of an arbitrary power $\lambda$ of a quantum line bundle $\mathcal{L}$ on the moduli space of vortices in $U(N_c)$ gauge theory with $N_f$ fundamental scalar flavours on an arbitrary closed Riemann surface. We conjecture that this is equal to the dimension of the Hilbert space of vortex states when the area of the metric on the spatial surface is sufficiently large. We find that the vortices in theories with $N_c = N_f = \lambda$ behave as fermions in the lowest nonAbelian Landau level, with strikingly simple quantum degeneracy. More generally, we find evidence that the quantum vortices may be regarded as composite objects, made of dual anyons. We comment on potential links between the dualities and three-dimensional mirror symmetry. We also compute the expected degeneracy of local Abelian vortices on the $\Omega$-deformed sphere, finding it to be a $q$-analog of the undeformed case.
ChemistryNature.com

Controlling the optical properties of nanostructured oxide-based polymer films

A bulk scale process is implemented for the production of nanostructured film composites comprising unary or multi-component metal oxide nanoparticles dispersed in a suitable polymer matrix. The as-received nanoparticles, namely Al\(_2\)O\(_3\), SiO\(_2\) and TiO\(_2\) and binary combinations, are treated following specific chemical and mechanical processes in order to be suspended at the optimal size and composition. Subsequently, a polymer extrusion technique is employed for the fabrication of each film, while the molten polymer is mixed with the treated metal oxide nanoparticles. Transmission and reflection measurements are performed in order to map the optical properties of the fabricated, nanostructured films in the UV, VIS and IR. The results substantiate the capability of the overall methodology to regulate the optical properties of the films depending on the type of nanoparticle formation which can be adjusted both in size and composition.
PhysicsAPS physics

Three-Dimensional Charge Density Wave and Surface-Dependent Vortex-Core States in a Kagome Superconductor CsV3Sb5

The transition-metal-based kagome metals provide a versatile platform for correlated topological phases hosting various electronic instabilities. While superconductivity is rare in layered kagome compounds, its interplay with nontrivial topology could offer an engaging space to realize exotic excitations of quasiparticles. Here, we use scanning tunneling microscopy to study a newly discovered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy