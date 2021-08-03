Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Beyond multi view deconvolution for inherently aligned fluorescence tomography

By Daniele Ancora
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn multi-view fluorescence microscopy, each angular acquisition needs to be aligned with care to obtain an optimal volumetric reconstruction. Here, instead, we propose a neat protocol based on auto-correlation inversion, that leads directly to the formation of inherently aligned tomographies. Our method generates sharp reconstructions, with the same accuracy reachable after sub-pixel alignment but with improved point-spread-function. The procedure can be performed simultaneously with deconvolution further increasing the reconstruction resolution.

www.nature.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Mining#Tomography#Deconvolution#Convolution#Fluorescence#Lsfm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Computer Science
Related
ScienceNature.com

Emergence of spin singlets with inhomogeneous gaps in the kagome lattice Heisenberg antiferromagnets Zn-barlowite and herbertsmithite

The kagome Heisenberg antiferromagnet formed by frustrated spins arranged in a lattice of corner-sharing triangles is a prime candidate for hosting a quantum spin liquid (QSL) ground state consisting of entangled spin singlets1. However, the existence of various competing states makes a convincing theoretical prediction of the QSL ground state difficult2, calling for experimental clues from model materials. The kagome lattice materials Zn-barlowite (ZnCu3(OD)6FBr)3,4,5 and herbertsmithite (ZnCu3(OD)6Cl2)6,7,8,9,10 do not exhibit long-range order and are considered the best realizations of the kagome Heisenberg antiferromagnet known so far. Here we use 63Cu nuclear quadrupole resonance combined with the inverse Laplace transform11,12,13 to locally probe the inhomogeneity of delicate quantum ground states affected by disorder14,15,16,17. We present direct evidence for the gradual emergence of spin singlets with spatially varying excitation gaps, but even at temperatures far below the super-exchange energy scale their fraction is limited to ~60% of the total spins. Theoretical models18,19 need to incorporate the role of disorder to account for the observed inhomogeneously gapped behaviour.
ChemistryNature.com

Electron spin resonance resolves intermediate triplet states in delayed fluorescence

Molecular organic fluorophores are currently used in organic light-emitting diodes, though non-emissive triplet excitons generated in devices incorporating conventional fluorophores limit the efficiency. This limit can be overcome in materials that have intramolecular charge-transfer excitonic states and associated small singlet-triplet energy separations; triplets can then be converted to emissive singlet excitons resulting in efficient delayed fluorescence. However, the mechanistic details of the spin interconversion have not yet been fully resolved. We report transient electron spin resonance studies that allow direct probing of the spin conversion in a series of delayed fluorescence fluorophores with varying energy gaps between local excitation and charge-transfer triplet states. The observation of distinct triplet signals, unusual in transient electron spin resonance, suggests that multiple triplet states mediate the photophysics for efficient light emission in delayed fluorescence emitters. We reveal that as the energy separation between local excitation and charge-transfer triplet states decreases, spin interconversion changes from a direct, singlet-triplet mechanism to an indirect mechanism involving intermediate states.
CancerNature.com

Manually scanned single fiber optical coherence tomography for skin cancer characterization

Optical coherence tomography (OCT) is a cross-sectional imaging modality based on low coherence light interferometry. Within dermatology, it has found applications for in vivo diagnostic imaging purposes, as well as to guide Mohs micrographic surgery (MMS), due to its ability to visualize skin morphology up to several millimeters in depth. However, standard OCT probes have a large footprint and capture an extended area of the skin, making it difficult to precisely pinpoint clinically relevant location being imaged. Mohs surgeons stand to benefit from a handheld in vivo imaging device that can accurately trace surgical margins. In this study, we demonstrate the use of a single fiber OCT (sfOCT) instrument. Our imaging system features a miniature common path single fiber probe, and a novel speckle decorrelation technique that generates distortion free 2D images from manual scanning.By manually moving the single-fiber probe across the region of interest, the user can perform a lateral OCT scan while visualizing the location of the probe during data acquisition. Using the sfOCT, we have identified normal skin morphology, qualitatively correlated features of basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma with histopathology, and quantified the disruption of the dermo-epidermal junction OCT pattern in skin tumors—each demonstrating the potential of utilizing sfOCT to differentiate tumor from normal skin. Using this imaging tool, a Mohs surgeon can enhance determination of surgical margins for the first stage of MMS, potentially decreasing the time and number of stages required for complete tumor removal.
Weight LossNature.com

A deep-learning method using computed tomography scout images for estimating patient body weight

Body weight is an indispensable parameter for determination of contrast medium dose, appropriate drug dosing, or management of radiation dose. However, we cannot always determine the accurate patient body weight at the time of computed tomography (CT) scanning, especially in emergency care. Time-efficient methods to estimate body weight with high accuracy before diagnostic CT scans currently do not exist. In this study, on the basis of 1831 chest and 519 abdominal CT scout images with the corresponding body weights, we developed and evaluated deep-learning models capable of automatically predicting body weight from CT scout images. In the model performance assessment, there were strong correlations between the actual and predicted body weights in both chest (ρ = 0.947, p < 0.001) and abdominal datasets (ρ = 0.869, p < 0.001). The mean absolute errors were 2.75 kg and 4.77 kg for the chest and abdominal datasets, respectively. Our proposed method with deep learning is useful for estimating body weights from CT scout images with clinically acceptable accuracy and potentially could be useful for determining the contrast medium dose and CT dose management in adult patients with unknown body weight.
ScienceNature.com

S494 O-glycosylation site on the SARS-CoV-2 RBD affects the virus affinity to ACE2 and its infectivity; a molecular dynamics study

SARS-CoV-2 is a strain of Coronavirus family that caused the ongoing pandemic of COVID-19. Several studies showed that the glycosylation of virus spike (S) protein and the Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme 2 (ACE2) receptor on the host cell is critical for the virus infectivity. Molecular Dynamics (MD) simulations were used to explore the role of a novel mutated O-glycosylation site (D494S) on the Receptor Binding Domain (RBD) of S protein. This site was suggested as a key mediator of virus-host interaction. By exploring the dynamics of three O-glycosylated models and the control systems of unglcosylated S4944 and S494D complexes, it was shown that the decoration of S494 with elongated O-glycans results in stabilized interactions on the direct RBD-ACE2. Calculation of the distances between RBD and two major H1, H2 helices of ACE2 and the interacting pairs of amino acids in the interface showed that the elongated O-glycan maintains these interactions by forming several polar contacts with the neighbouring residues while it would not interfere in the direct binding interface. Relative binding free energy of RBD-ACE2 is also more favorable in the O-glycosylated models with longer glycans. The increase of RBD binding affinity to ACE2 depends on the size of attached O-glycan. By increasing the size of O-glycan, the RBD-ACE2 binding affinity will increase. Hence, this crucial factor must be taken into account for any further inhibitory approaches towards RBD-ACE2 interaction.
Sciencearxiv.org

Nonparametric posterior learning for emission tomography with multimodal data

In this work we continue studies of the uncertainty quantification problem in emission tomographies such as PET or SPECT. In particular, we consider a scenario when additional multimodal data (e.g., anatomical MRI images) are available. To solve the aforementioned problem we adapt the recently proposed nonparametric posterior learning technique to the context of Poisson-type data in emission tomography. Using this approach we derive sampling algorithms which are trivially parallelizable, scalable and very easy to implement. In addition, we prove conditional consistency and tightness for the distribution of produced samples in the small noise limit (i.e., when the acquisition time tends to infinity) and derive new geometrical and necessary condition on how MRI images must be used. This condition arises naturally in the context of misspecified generalized Poisson models. We also contrast our approach with bayesian MCMC sampling based a data augmentation scheme which is very popular in the context of EM-type algorithms for PET or SPECT. We show theoretically and also numerically that such data augmentation significantly increases mixing times for the Markov chain. In view of this, our algorithms seem to give a reasonable trade-off between design complexity, scalability, numerical load and asessement for the uncertainty quantification.
ChemistryNature.com

Optical N-invariant of graphene’s topological viscous Hall fluid

Over the past three decades, graphene has become the prototypical platform for discovering topological phases of matter. Both the Chern \(C\in {\mathbb{Z}}\) and quantum spin Hall \(\upsilon \in {{\mathbb{Z}}}_{2}\) insulators were first predicted in graphene, which led to a veritable explosion of research in topological materials. We introduce a new topological classification of two-dimensional matter – the optical N-phases \(N\in {\mathbb{Z}}\). This topological quantum number is connected to polarization transport and captured solely by the spatiotemporal dispersion of the susceptibility tensor χ. We verify N ≠ 0 in graphene with the underlying physical mechanism being repulsive Hall viscosity. An experimental probe, evanescent magneto-optic Kerr effect (e-MOKE) spectroscopy, is proposed to explore the N-invariant. We also develop topological circulators by exploiting gapless edge plasmons that are immune to back-scattering and navigate sharp defects with impunity. Our work indicates that graphene with repulsive Hall viscosity is the first candidate material for a topological electromagnetic phase of matter.
ElectronicsNature.com

A self-healing ferroelectric liquid crystal electro-optic shutter based on vertical surface-relief grating alignment

Ferroelectric liquid crystals remain of interest for display and spatial light modulators because they exhibit significantly faster optical response times than nematics. However, smectic layers are sensitive to shock-induced flow and are usually permanently displaced once a well-aligned sample is disrupted, rendering such devices inoperable. We introduce a vertical alignment geometry combined with a surface-relief grating to control both the smectic layer and director orientations. This mode undergoes “self-healing” of the smectic layers after disruption by shock-induced flow. Sub-millisecond switching between optically distinct states is demonstrated using in-plane electric fields. Self-healing occurs within a second after being disrupted by shock, wherein both the layer and director realign without additional external stimulus. The route to material improvements for optimised devices is discussed, promising faster spatial light modulators for high-speed adaptive optics, micro-displays for virtual/augmented reality and telecommunications with inherent shock stability.
Sciencearxiv.org

Hemodynamic Deconvolution Demystified: Sparsity-Driven Regularization at Work

Deconvolution of the hemodynamic response is an important step to access short timescales of brain activity recorded by functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI). Albeit conventional deconvolution algorithms have been around for a long time (e.g., Wiener deconvolution), recent state-of-the-art methods based on sparsity-pursuing regularization are attracting increasing interest to investigate brain dynamics and connectivity. This technical note revisits the main concepts underlying two main methods, Paradigm Free Mapping and Total Activation, in the most accessible way. Despite their apparent differences, these methods are theoretically equivalent as they represent the synthesis and analysis sides of the same problem. We demonstrate this equivalence in practice with their best-available implementations using both simulations, with different signal-to-noise ratios, and experimental data of motor task and resting-state fMRI. We evaluate the parameter settings that lead to equivalent results, and showcase the potential of these algorithms compared to other widely-used approaches. This note is useful for practitioners interested in gaining a better understanding of state-of-the-art hemodynamic deconvolution, and who want to make use of them with the most efficient implementation.
ChemistryNature.com

Controlling the optical properties of nanostructured oxide-based polymer films

A bulk scale process is implemented for the production of nanostructured film composites comprising unary or multi-component metal oxide nanoparticles dispersed in a suitable polymer matrix. The as-received nanoparticles, namely Al\(_2\)O\(_3\), SiO\(_2\) and TiO\(_2\) and binary combinations, are treated following specific chemical and mechanical processes in order to be suspended at the optimal size and composition. Subsequently, a polymer extrusion technique is employed for the fabrication of each film, while the molten polymer is mixed with the treated metal oxide nanoparticles. Transmission and reflection measurements are performed in order to map the optical properties of the fabricated, nanostructured films in the UV, VIS and IR. The results substantiate the capability of the overall methodology to regulate the optical properties of the films depending on the type of nanoparticle formation which can be adjusted both in size and composition.
ChemistryNature.com

Structural, microstructural, magnetic and electromagnetic absorption properties of spiraled multiwalled carbon nanotubes/barium hexaferrite (MWCNTs/BaFeO) hybrid

Microwave absorption properties were systematically studied for synthesised barium hexaferrite (BaFe12O19) nanoparticles and spiraled multiwalled carbon nanotubes (MWCNTs) hybrid. BaFe12O19 nanoparticles were synthesised by a high energy ball milling (HEBM) followed by sintering at 1400 °C and structural, electromagnetic and microwave characteristics have been scrutinized thoroughly. The sintered powders were then used as a catalyst to synthesise spiraled MWCNTs/BaFe12O19 hybrid via the chemical vapour deposition (CVD) process. The materials were then incorporated into epoxy resin to fabricate single-layer composite structures with a thickness of 2 mm. The composite of BaFe12O19 nanoparticles showed a minimum reflection loss is − 3.58 dB and no has an absorption bandwidth while the spiraled MWCNTs/BaFe12O19 hybrid showed the highest microwave absorption of more than 99.9%, with a minimum reflection loss of − 43.99 dB and an absorption bandwidth of 2.56 GHz. This indicates that spiraled MWCNTs/BaFe12O19 hybrid is a potential microwave absorber for microwave applications in X and Ku bands.
ScienceNature.com

Role of structural specificity of ZnO particles in preserving functionality of proteins in their corona

Reconfiguration of protein conformation in a micro and nano particle (MNP) protein corona due to interaction is an often-overlooked aspect in drug design and nano-medicine. Mostly, MNP-Protein corona studies focus on the toxicity of nano particles (NPs) in a biological environment to analyze biocompatibility. However, preserving functional specificity of proteins in an NP corona becomes critical for effective translation of nano-medicine. This paper investigates the non-classical interaction between insulin and ZnO MNPs using a classical electrical characterization technique at GHz frequency with an objective to understand the effect of the micro particle (MP) and nanoparticle (NP) morphology on the electrical characteristics of the MNP-Protein corona and therefore the conformation and functional specificity of protein. The MNP-Protein corona was subjected to thermal and enzymatic (papain) perturbation to study the denaturation of the protein. Experimental results demonstrate that the morphology of ZnO particles plays an important role in preserving the electrical characteristics of insulin.
ChemistryNature.com

The hunt for red fluorescent proteins

By pushing fluorescent proteins further into the red, bioengineers are expanding the palette and penetration depth of biological imaging. Amber Dance is a freelance writer in Los Angeles, California. You have full access to this article via your institution. Green fluorescent protein is one of the most popular items in...
ScienceNature.com

High sensitivity bolometers based on metal nanoantenna dimers with a nanogap filled with vanadium dioxide

One critical factor for bolometer sensitivity is efficient electromagnetic heating of thermistor materials, which plasmonic nanogap structures can provide through the electric field enhancement. In this report, using finite element method simulation, electromagnetic heating of nanorod dimer antennas with a nanogap filled with vanadium dioxide (VO2) was studied for long-wavelength infrared detection. Because VO2 is a thermistor material, the electrical resistance between the two dimer ends depends on the dimer’s temperature. The simulation results show that, due to the high heating ability of the nanogap, the temperature rise is several times higher than expected from the areal coverage. This excellent performance is observed over various nanorod lengths and gap widths, ensuring wavelength tunability and ultrafast operating speed, thereby making the dimer structures a promising candidate for high sensitivity bolometers.
Sciencearxiv.org

Fold analysis of crumpled sheet using micro computed tomography

Hand crumpled paper balls involve intricate structure with a network of creases and vertices, yet show simple scaling properties, which suggests self-similarity of the structure. We investigate the internal structure of crumpled papers by the micro computed tomography (micro-CT) without destroying or unfolding them. From the reconstructed three dimensional data, we examine several power laws for the crumpled square sheets of paper of the sizes $L=50\sim 300$ mm, and obtain the mass fractal dimension $D_M = 2.7\pm 0.1$ by the relation between the mass and the radius of gyration of the balls, and the fractal dimension $2.5\lesssim d_f \lesssim 2.8$ for the internal structure of each crumpled paper ball by the box counting method in the real space and the structure factors in the Fourier space; The data for the paper sheets are consistent with $D_M = d_f$, suggesting that the self-similarity in the structure of each crumpled ball gives rise to the similarity among the balls with different sizes. We also examine the cellophane sheets and the aluminium foils of the size $L=200$ mm and obtain $2.6\lesssim d_f\lesssim 2.8$ for both of them. The micro-CT also allows us to reconstruct 3-d structure of a line drawn on the crumpled sheets of paper. The Hurst exponent for the root mean square displacement along the line is estimated as $H\approx 0.9$ for the length scale shorter than the scale of the radius of gyration, beyond which the line structure becomes more random with $H\sim 0.5$.
Coding & ProgrammingNature.com

Quantum compiling by deep reinforcement learning

The general problem of quantum compiling is to approximate any unitary transformation that describes the quantum computation as a sequence of elements selected from a finite base of universal quantum gates. The Solovay-Kitaev theorem guarantees the existence of such an approximating sequence. Though, the solutions to the quantum compiling problem suffer from a tradeoff between the length of the sequences, the precompilation time, and the execution time. Traditional approaches are time-consuming, unsuitable to be employed during computation. Here, we propose a deep reinforcement learning method as an alternative strategy, which requires a single precompilation procedure to learn a general strategy to approximate single-qubit unitaries. We show that this approach reduces the overall execution time, improving the tradeoff between the length of the sequence and execution time, potentially allowing real-time operations.
PhysicsNature.com

Competing correlated states and abundant orbital magnetism in twisted monolayer-bilayer graphene

Flat band moiré superlattices have recently emerged as unique platforms for investigating the interplay between strong electronic correlations, nontrivial band topology, and multiple isospin ‘flavor’ symmetries. Twisted monolayer-bilayer graphene (tMBG) is an especially rich system owing to its low crystal symmetry and the tunability of its bandwidth and topology with an external electric field. Here, we find that orbital magnetism is abundant within the correlated phase diagram of tMBG, giving rise to the anomalous Hall effect in correlated metallic states nearby most odd integer fillings of the flat conduction band, as well as correlated Chern insulator states stabilized in an external magnetic field. The behavior of the states at zero field appears to be inconsistent with simple spin and valley polarization for the specific range of twist angles we investigate, and instead may plausibly result from an intervalley coherent (IVC) state with an order parameter that breaks time reversal symmetry. The application of a magnetic field further tunes the competition between correlated states, in some cases driving first-order topological phase transitions. Our results underscore the rich interplay between closely competing correlated ground states in tMBG, with possible implications for probing exotic IVC ordering.
Tokyo, JPNature.com

Optimizing the layer thickness of sol–gel-derived TiO coating on polyetheretherketone

Sol–gel-derived TiO2 coatings have been confirmed to effectively promote bone-bonding behavior on polyetheretherketone (PEEK) surfaces; however, the optimal layer thickness to maximize the osseointegration and adhesive performance has not been yet determined. In this study, we applied sol–gel-derived TiO2 coatings with different layer thicknesses (40 and 120 nm) on PEEK implants to determine the effects of layer thickness on the surface characteristics, adhesive strength, and bone bonding capabilities (including histological osseointegration). The surface analysis results of both coated implants indicated no significant differences concerning the water contact angle, layer adhesion strength, and apatite formation ability in a simulated body fluid. Additionally, the in vivo biomechanical tests revealed a higher bone-bonding strength for both coated PEEK implants (compared with that of the uncoated sample). It was thus concluded that the factor of layer thickness marginally influences the bioactive advantages attained by sol–gel-derived TiO2 coatings on PEEK surfaces, highlighting the significant versatility and clinical availability of this coating technology.
ScienceNature.com

Computational design of SARS-CoV-2 peptide binders with better predicted binding affinities than human ACE2 receptor

SARS-CoV-2 is coronavirus causing COVID-19 pandemic. To enter human cells, receptor binding domain of S1 subunit of SARS-CoV-2 (SARS-CoV-2-RBD) binds to peptidase domain (PD) of angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) receptor. Employing peptides to inhibit binding between SARS-CoV-2-RBD and ACE2-PD is a therapeutic solution for COVID-19. Previous experimental study found that 23-mer peptide (SBP1) bound to SARS-CoV-2-RBD with lower affinity than ACE2. To increase SBP1 affinity, our previous study used residues 21–45 of α1 helix of ACE2-PD (SPB25) to design peptides with predicted affinity better than SBP1 and SPB25 by increasing interactions of residues that do not form favorable interactions with SARS-CoV-2-RBD. To design SPB25 with better affinity than ACE2, we employed computational protein design to increase interactions of residues reported to form favorable interactions with SARS-CoV-2-RBD and combine newly designed mutations with the best single mutations from our previous study. Molecular dynamics show that predicted binding affinities of three peptides (SPB25Q22R, SPB25F8R/K11W/L25R and SPB25F8R/K11F/Q22R/L25R) are better than ACE2. Moreover, their predicted stabilities may be slightly higher than SBP1 as suggested by their helicities. This study developed an approach to design SARS-CoV-2 peptide binders with predicted binding affinities better than ACE2. These designed peptides are promising candidates as SARS-CoV-2 inhibitors.

Comments / 1

Community Policy