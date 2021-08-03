PLANNING AHEAD: Ways to protect yourself when appointing a power of attorney [Column]

Social Security benefits can be an important part of your financial plan for retirement, whether you’re single, married, widowed or divorced. If you were married previously, it’s helpful to understand how claiming a Social Security benefit for divorced spouse status works. Even though your marriage may have ended, the Social Security Administration can still pay benefits to you when certain conditions are met. Understanding the eligibility requirements can help you take advantage of Social Security divorced spouse benefits if you’re entitled to receive them. Before filing for Social Security benefits work with a financial advisor to make sure you’re getting all you’re entitled to.