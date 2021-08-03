Cancel
Heavy-ion production of Br and Br

By Sean R. McGuinness
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany radioisotopes with potential medical applications are difficult to produce routinely, especially those on the proton-rich side of the valley of stability. Current production methods typically use light-ion (protons or deuteron) reactions on materials of similar mass to the target radioisotope, which limits the elemental target material available and may require the use of targets with poor thermal properties (as is the case for the production of radiobromine). These reactions may also create significant amounts of proton-rich decay products which require chemical separation from the desired product in a highly radioactive environment. A promising alternative method using heavy-ion fusion-evaporation reactions for the production of the medically relevant bromine radioisotopes 76Br (t1/2 = 16.2 h) and 77Br (t1/2 = 57.0 h) is presented. Heavy-ion beams of 28Si and 16O were used to bombard natural chromium and copper targets just above the Coulomb barrier at the University of Notre Dame's Nuclear Science Laboratory to produce these bromine and precursor radioisotopes by fusion-evaporation reactions. Production yields for these reactions were measured and compared to PACE4 calculations. In addition to using more robust targets for irradiation, a simple physical–chemical separation method is proposed that will lead to very high radiopurity yields. A summary of accelerator facility requirements needed for routine production of these radioisotopes is also presented.

Science
Google
Chemistry
ScienceNature.com

Switching with ions inversion

Solid-state hydrogen gating of a ferrimagnetic metal enables independent reversal of Néel and magnetization vectors by an electric field. The use of spin-based phenomena is of great appeal for reliable information storage and computing as it enables non-volatile embedded memory, as well as more recently proposed neuromorphic and quantum computing strategies. Traditionally, spin-based devices use ferromagnets that have a single magnetic lattice and a macroscopic magnetization. Recently, systems with two magnetic sublattices oriented opposite to one another, such as antiferromagnets or ferrimagnets, have become of interest because of their robustness to magnetic field and their speed of operation1. Yet the manipulation of their magnetic order is challenging. Writing in Nature Nanotechnology, Mantao Huang et al.2 use solid-state hydrogen gating to show deterministic reversal of Néel and magnetization vectors in the ferrimagnet GdCo under ambient conditions.
ScienceNature.com

Emergence of spin singlets with inhomogeneous gaps in the kagome lattice Heisenberg antiferromagnets Zn-barlowite and herbertsmithite

The kagome Heisenberg antiferromagnet formed by frustrated spins arranged in a lattice of corner-sharing triangles is a prime candidate for hosting a quantum spin liquid (QSL) ground state consisting of entangled spin singlets1. However, the existence of various competing states makes a convincing theoretical prediction of the QSL ground state difficult2, calling for experimental clues from model materials. The kagome lattice materials Zn-barlowite (ZnCu3(OD)6FBr)3,4,5 and herbertsmithite (ZnCu3(OD)6Cl2)6,7,8,9,10 do not exhibit long-range order and are considered the best realizations of the kagome Heisenberg antiferromagnet known so far. Here we use 63Cu nuclear quadrupole resonance combined with the inverse Laplace transform11,12,13 to locally probe the inhomogeneity of delicate quantum ground states affected by disorder14,15,16,17. We present direct evidence for the gradual emergence of spin singlets with spatially varying excitation gaps, but even at temperatures far below the super-exchange energy scale their fraction is limited to ~60% of the total spins. Theoretical models18,19 need to incorporate the role of disorder to account for the observed inhomogeneously gapped behaviour.
PhysicsNature.com

Direct probing of phonon mode specific electron–phonon scatterings in two-dimensional semiconductor transition metal dichalcogenides

Electron–phonon scatterings in solid-state systems are pivotal processes in determining many key physical quantities such as charge carrier mobilities and thermal conductivities. Here, we report direct probing of phonon mode specific electron–phonon scatterings in layered semiconducting transition metal dichalcogenides WSe2, MoSe2, WS2, and MoS2 through inelastic electron tunneling spectroscopy measurements, quantum transport simulations, and density functional calculation. We experimentally and theoretically characterize momentum-conserving single- and two-phonon electron–phonon scatterings involving up to as many as eight individual phonon modes in mono- and bilayer films, among which transverse, longitudinal acoustic and optical, and flexural optical phonons play significant roles in quantum charge flows. Moreover, the layer-number sensitive higher-order inelastic electron–phonon scatterings, which are confirmed to be generic in all four semiconducting layers, can be attributed to differing electronic structures, symmetry, and quantum interference effects during the scattering processes in the ultrathin semiconducting films.
Chemistrychemistryworld.com

Chloride ion central to first synthesis of a siladodecahedrane

Chemists have made a molecular dodecahedron out of silicon for the first time. Siladodecahedrane has terminal hydrogens, similar to a diamondoid structure, and has 12 pentagonal faces like the smallest fullerene, C20. As recently as 2020, theoretical analyses indicated that it would be kinetically unfeasible to synthesise silafulleranes (SinHn). Now,...
Chemistryarxiv.org

Optimized sideband cooling and enhanced thermometry of trapped ions

Resolved sideband cooling is a standard technique for cooling trapped ions below the Doppler limit to near their motional ground state. Yet, the most common methods for sideband cooling implicitly rely on low Doppler-cooled temperatures and tightly confined ions, and they cannot be optimized for different experimental conditions. Here, we introduce a framework which calculates the fastest possible sideband cooling sequence for any set of experimental parameters and verify its improvement compared to traditional methods using a trapped $^{171}$Yb$^+$ ion. After extensive cooling, we find that the ion motional distribution is distinctly non-thermal and thus not amenable to standard thermometry techniques. We therefore develop and experimentally validate an improved method to measure ion temperatures after sideband cooling. These techniques will enable more efficient cooling and thermometry within any trapped-ion system, especially those with high initial temperatures or spatially-extended ion wavepackets.
ChemistryScience Now

Looping-in complexation and ion partitioning in nonstoichiometric polyelectrolyte mixtures

A wide variety of intracellular membraneless compartments are formed via liquid-liquid phase separation of charged proteins and nucleic acids. Understanding the stability of these compartments, while accounting for the compositional heterogeneity intrinsic to cellular environments, poses a daunting challenge. We combined experimental and theoretical efforts to study the effects of nonstoichiometric mixing on coacervation behavior and accurately measured the concentrations of polyelectrolytes and small ions in the coacervate and supernatant phases. For synthetic polyacrylamides and polypeptides/DNA, with unequal mixing stoichiometry, we report a general “looping-in” phenomenon found around physiological salt concentrations, where the polymer concentrations in the coacervate initially increase with salt addition before subsequently decreasing. This looping-in behavior is captured by a molecular model that considers reversible ion binding and electrostatic interactions. Further analysis in the low-salt regime shows that the looping-in phenomenon originates from the translational entropy of counterions that are needed to neutralize nonstoichiometric coacervates.
PhysicsNature.com

Competing correlated states and abundant orbital magnetism in twisted monolayer-bilayer graphene

Flat band moiré superlattices have recently emerged as unique platforms for investigating the interplay between strong electronic correlations, nontrivial band topology, and multiple isospin ‘flavor’ symmetries. Twisted monolayer-bilayer graphene (tMBG) is an especially rich system owing to its low crystal symmetry and the tunability of its bandwidth and topology with an external electric field. Here, we find that orbital magnetism is abundant within the correlated phase diagram of tMBG, giving rise to the anomalous Hall effect in correlated metallic states nearby most odd integer fillings of the flat conduction band, as well as correlated Chern insulator states stabilized in an external magnetic field. The behavior of the states at zero field appears to be inconsistent with simple spin and valley polarization for the specific range of twist angles we investigate, and instead may plausibly result from an intervalley coherent (IVC) state with an order parameter that breaks time reversal symmetry. The application of a magnetic field further tunes the competition between correlated states, in some cases driving first-order topological phase transitions. Our results underscore the rich interplay between closely competing correlated ground states in tMBG, with possible implications for probing exotic IVC ordering.
ScienceNature.com

High sensitivity bolometers based on metal nanoantenna dimers with a nanogap filled with vanadium dioxide

One critical factor for bolometer sensitivity is efficient electromagnetic heating of thermistor materials, which plasmonic nanogap structures can provide through the electric field enhancement. In this report, using finite element method simulation, electromagnetic heating of nanorod dimer antennas with a nanogap filled with vanadium dioxide (VO2) was studied for long-wavelength infrared detection. Because VO2 is a thermistor material, the electrical resistance between the two dimer ends depends on the dimer’s temperature. The simulation results show that, due to the high heating ability of the nanogap, the temperature rise is several times higher than expected from the areal coverage. This excellent performance is observed over various nanorod lengths and gap widths, ensuring wavelength tunability and ultrafast operating speed, thereby making the dimer structures a promising candidate for high sensitivity bolometers.
ScienceNature.com

Computational design of SARS-CoV-2 peptide binders with better predicted binding affinities than human ACE2 receptor

SARS-CoV-2 is coronavirus causing COVID-19 pandemic. To enter human cells, receptor binding domain of S1 subunit of SARS-CoV-2 (SARS-CoV-2-RBD) binds to peptidase domain (PD) of angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) receptor. Employing peptides to inhibit binding between SARS-CoV-2-RBD and ACE2-PD is a therapeutic solution for COVID-19. Previous experimental study found that 23-mer peptide (SBP1) bound to SARS-CoV-2-RBD with lower affinity than ACE2. To increase SBP1 affinity, our previous study used residues 21–45 of α1 helix of ACE2-PD (SPB25) to design peptides with predicted affinity better than SBP1 and SPB25 by increasing interactions of residues that do not form favorable interactions with SARS-CoV-2-RBD. To design SPB25 with better affinity than ACE2, we employed computational protein design to increase interactions of residues reported to form favorable interactions with SARS-CoV-2-RBD and combine newly designed mutations with the best single mutations from our previous study. Molecular dynamics show that predicted binding affinities of three peptides (SPB25Q22R, SPB25F8R/K11W/L25R and SPB25F8R/K11F/Q22R/L25R) are better than ACE2. Moreover, their predicted stabilities may be slightly higher than SBP1 as suggested by their helicities. This study developed an approach to design SARS-CoV-2 peptide binders with predicted binding affinities better than ACE2. These designed peptides are promising candidates as SARS-CoV-2 inhibitors.
ChemistryNature.com

Optical N-invariant of graphene’s topological viscous Hall fluid

Over the past three decades, graphene has become the prototypical platform for discovering topological phases of matter. Both the Chern \(C\in {\mathbb{Z}}\) and quantum spin Hall \(\upsilon \in {{\mathbb{Z}}}_{2}\) insulators were first predicted in graphene, which led to a veritable explosion of research in topological materials. We introduce a new topological classification of two-dimensional matter – the optical N-phases \(N\in {\mathbb{Z}}\). This topological quantum number is connected to polarization transport and captured solely by the spatiotemporal dispersion of the susceptibility tensor χ. We verify N ≠ 0 in graphene with the underlying physical mechanism being repulsive Hall viscosity. An experimental probe, evanescent magneto-optic Kerr effect (e-MOKE) spectroscopy, is proposed to explore the N-invariant. We also develop topological circulators by exploiting gapless edge plasmons that are immune to back-scattering and navigate sharp defects with impunity. Our work indicates that graphene with repulsive Hall viscosity is the first candidate material for a topological electromagnetic phase of matter.
PhysicsNature.com

All optical control of magnetization in quantum confined ultrathin magnetic metals

All-optical control dynamics of magnetization in sub-10 nm metallic thin films are investigated, as these films with quantum confinement undergo unique interactions with femtosecond laser pulses. Our theoretical analysis based on the free electron model shows that the density of states at Fermi level (DOSF) and electron–phonon coupling coefficients (Gep) in ultrathin metals have very high sensitivity to film thickness within a few angstroms. We show that completely different magnetization dynamics characteristics emerge if DOSF and Gep depend on thickness compared with bulk metals. Our model suggests highly efficient energy transfer from femtosecond laser photons to spin waves due to minimal energy absorption by phonons. This sensitivity to the thickness and efficient energy transfer offers an opportunity to obtain ultrafast on-chip magnetization dynamics.
ScienceNature.com

Generation and collective interaction of giant magnetic dipoles in laser cluster plasma

Interaction of circularly polarized laser pulses with spherical nano-droplets generates nanometer-size magnets with lifetime on the order of hundreds of femtoseconds. Such magnetic dipoles are close enough in a cluster target and magnetic interaction takes place. We investigate such system of several magnetic dipoles and describe their rotation in the framework of Lagrangian formalism. The semi-analytical results are compared to particle-in-cell simulations, which confirm the theoretically obtained terrahertz frequency of the dipole oscillation.
Physicsarxiv.org

Microscopic understanding of ion solvation in water

Solvation of ions is ubiquitous on our planet. Solvated ions have a profound effect on the behavior of ionic solutions, which is crucial in nature and technology. Experimentally, ions have been classified into "structure makers" or "structure breakers", depending on whether they slow down or accelerate the solution dynamics. Theoretically, the dynamics of ions has been explained by a dielectric friction model combining hydrodynamics and charge-dipole interaction in the continuum description. However, both approaches lack a microscopic structural basis, leaving the microscopic understanding of salt effects unclear. Here we elucidate unique microscopic features of solvation of spherical ions by computer simulations. We find that increasing the ion electric field causes a sharp transitional decrease in the hydration-shell thickness, signaling the ion mobility change from the Stokes to dielectric friction regime. The dielectric friction regime can be further divided into two due to the competition between the water-water hydrogen bonding and ion-water electrostatic interactions: Whether the former or latter prevails determines whether the water dynamics are accelerated or decelerated. In the ion-water interaction predominant regime, a specific combination of ion size and charge stabilizes the hydration shell via orientational-symmetry breaking, reminiscent of the Thomson problem for the electron configuration of atoms. Notably, the hydration-shell stability is much higher for a composite coordination number than a prime one, a prime-number effect on solvent dynamics. These findings are fundamental to the structure breaker/maker concept and provide new insights into the solvent structure and dynamics beyond the continuum model, paving the way towards a microscopic theory of ionic solutions.
PhysicsNature.com

Topological defect-mediated skyrmion annihilation in three dimensions

The creation and annihilation of magnetic skyrmions are mediated by three-dimensional topological defects known as Bloch points. Investigation of such dynamical processes is important both for understanding the emergence of exotic topological spin textures, and for future engineering of skyrmions in technological applications. However, while the annihilation of skyrmions has been extensively investigated in two dimensions, in three dimensions the phase transitions are considerably more complex. We report field-dependent experimental measurements of metastable skyrmion lifetimes in an archetypal chiral magnet, revealing two distinct regimes. Comparison to supporting three-dimensional geodesic nudged elastic band simulations indicates that these correspond to skyrmion annihilation into either the helical and conical states, each exhibiting a different transition mechanism. The results highlight that the lowest energy magnetic configuration of the system plays a crucial role when considering the emergence and stability of topological spin structures via defect-mediated dynamics.
ElectronicsNature.com

A self-healing ferroelectric liquid crystal electro-optic shutter based on vertical surface-relief grating alignment

Ferroelectric liquid crystals remain of interest for display and spatial light modulators because they exhibit significantly faster optical response times than nematics. However, smectic layers are sensitive to shock-induced flow and are usually permanently displaced once a well-aligned sample is disrupted, rendering such devices inoperable. We introduce a vertical alignment geometry combined with a surface-relief grating to control both the smectic layer and director orientations. This mode undergoes “self-healing” of the smectic layers after disruption by shock-induced flow. Sub-millisecond switching between optically distinct states is demonstrated using in-plane electric fields. Self-healing occurs within a second after being disrupted by shock, wherein both the layer and director realign without additional external stimulus. The route to material improvements for optimised devices is discussed, promising faster spatial light modulators for high-speed adaptive optics, micro-displays for virtual/augmented reality and telecommunications with inherent shock stability.
CancerNature.com

Caspase-8 mutations associated with head and neck cancer differentially retain functional properties related to TRAIL-induced apoptosis and cytokine induction

The cysteine protease, caspase-8, undergoes dimerization, processing, and activation following stimulation of cells with death ligands such as TRAIL, and mediates TRAIL induction of the extrinsic apoptosis pathway. In addition, caspase-8 mediates TRAIL-induced activation of NF-κB and upregulation of immunosuppressive chemokines/cytokines, via a mechanism independent of caspase-8 catalytic activity. The gene encoding procaspase-8 is mutated in 10% of human head and neck squamous cell carcinomas (HNSCCs). Despite a paucity of experimental evidence, HNSCC-associated caspase-8 mutations are commonly assumed to be loss of function. To investigate their functional properties and phenotypic effects, 18 HNSCC-associated caspase-8 mutants were expressed in doxycycline-inducible fashion in cell line models wherein the endogenous wild-type caspase-8 was deleted. We observed that 5/8 mutants in the amino-terminal prodomain, but 0/10 mutants in the carboxyl-terminal catalytic region, retained an ability to mediate TRAIL-induced apoptosis. Caspase-8 proteins with mutations in the prodomain were defective in dimerization, whereas all ten of the catalytic region mutants efficiently dimerized, revealing an inverse relationship between dimerization and apoptosis induction for the mutant proteins. Roughly half (3/8) of the prodomain mutants and 9/10 of the catalytic region mutants retained the ability to mediate TRAIL induction of immunosuppressive CXCL1, IL-6, or IL-8. Doxycycline-induced expression of wild-type caspase-8 or a representative mutant led to an increased percentage of T and NKT cells in syngeneic HNSCC xenograft tumors. These findings demonstrate that HNSCC-associated caspase-8 mutants retain properties that may influence TRAIL-mediated apoptosis and cytokine induction, as well as the composition of the tumor microenvironment.
ScienceNature.com

Long-range supercurrents through a chiral non-collinear antiferromagnet in lateral Josephson junctions

The proximity-coupling of a chiral non-collinear antiferromagnet (AFM)1,2,3,4,5 with a singlet superconductor allows spin-unpolarized singlet Cooper pairs to be converted into spin-polarized triplet pairs6,7,8, thereby enabling non-dissipative, long-range spin correlations9,10,11,12,13,14. The mechanism of this conversion derives from fictitious magnetic fields that are created by a non-zero Berry phase15 in AFMs with non-collinear atomic-scale spin arrangements1,2,3,4,5. Here we report long-ranged lateral Josephson supercurrents through an epitaxial thin film of the triangular chiral AFM Mn3Ge (refs. 3,4,5). The Josephson supercurrents in this chiral AFM decay by approximately one to two orders of magnitude slower than would be expected for singlet pair correlations9,10,11,12,13,14 and their response to an external magnetic field reflects a clear spatial quantum interference. Given the long-range supercurrents present in both single- and mixed-phase Mn3Ge, but absent in a collinear AFM IrMn16, our results pave a way for the topological generation of spin-polarized triplet pairs6,7,8 via Berry phase engineering15 of the chiral AFMs.
ScienceNature.com

Imaging biological tissue with high-throughput single-pixel compressive holography

Single-pixel holography (SPH) is capable of generating holographic images with rich spatial information by employing only a single-pixel detector. Thanks to the relatively low dark-noise production, high sensitivity, large bandwidth, and cheap price of single-pixel detectors in comparison to pixel-array detectors, SPH is becoming an attractive imaging modality at wavelengths where pixel-array detectors are not available or prohibitively expensive. In this work, we develop a high-throughput single-pixel compressive holography with a space-bandwidth-time product (SBP-T) of 41,667 pixels/s, realized by enabling phase stepping naturally in time and abandoning the need for phase-encoded illumination. This holographic system is scalable to provide either a large field of view (~83 mm2) or a high resolution (5.80 μm × 4.31 μm). In particular, high-resolution holographic images of biological tissues are presented, exhibiting rich contrast in both amplitude and phase. This work is an important step towards multi-spectrum imaging using a single-pixel detector in biophotonics.
PhysicsNature.com

Superconductivity in the doped quantum spin liquid on the triangular lattice

Broad interest in quantum spin liquid (QSL) phases was triggered by the notion that they can be viewed as insulating phases with preexisting electron pairs, such that upon light doping they might automatically yield high temperature superconductivity. Yet despite intense experimental and numerical efforts, definitive evidence showing that doping QSLs leads to superconductivity has been lacking. We address the problem of a lightly doped QSL through a large-scale density-matrix renormalization group study of the t-J model on finite-circumference triangular cylinders with a small but nonzero concentration of doped holes. We provide direct evidences that doping QSL can naturally give rise to d-wave superconductivity. Specifically, we find power-law superconducting correlations with a Luttinger exponent, Ksc ≈ 1, which is consistent with a strongly diverging superconducting susceptibility, \({\chi }_{sc} \,\sim\, {T}^{-(2\,-\,{K}_{sc})}\) as the temperature T → 0. The spin–spin correlations—as in the undoped QSL state—fall exponentially which suggests that the superconducting pair-pair correlations evolve smoothly from the insulating parent state.
CancerNature.com

Arsenene-mediated multiple independently targeted reactive oxygen species burst for cancer therapy

The modulation of intracellular reactive oxygen species (ROS) levels is crucial for cellular homeostasis and determination of cellular fate. A sublethal level of ROS sustains cell proliferation, differentiation and promotes tumor metastasis, while a drastic ROS burst directly induces apoptosis. Herein, surface-oxidized arsenene nanosheets (As/AsxOy NSs) with type II heterojunction are fabricated with efficient ·O2− and 1O2 production and glutathione consumption through prolonging the lifetime of photo-excited electron-hole pairs. Moreover, the portion of AsxOy with oxygen vacancies not only catalyzes a Fenton-like reaction, generating ·OH and O2 from H2O2, but also inactivates main anti-oxidants to cut off the “retreat routes” of ROS. After polydopamine (PDA) and cancer cell membrane (M) coating, the engineered As/AsxOy@PDA@M NSs serve as an intelligent theranostic platform with active tumor targeting and long-term blood circulation. Given its narrow-band-gap-enabled in vivo fluorescence imaging properties, As/AsxOy@PDA@M NSs could be applied as an imaging-guided non-invasive and real-time nanomedicine for cancer therapy.

