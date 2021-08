Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.50. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.35 EPS.