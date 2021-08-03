Cancel
Technical Tidbits 8/3: Basketball schedule details emerge

By CK Mura
fromtherumbleseat.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGiven that it’s the beginning of the month and everyone should have some “free views” for the AJC site, I’m including a link to an article with an update regarding the NBA Draft which occurred last week. Specifically, it pertains to the status of Moses Wright and Jose Alvarado. Despite not being drafted, both players are getting a shot with NBA teams. Wright agreed to a deal with the Toronto Raptors that will allow him to play in the NBA Summer League. Alvarado signed a two-way contract with the New Orleans Pelicans. This is likely not news for Tech fans, but I wanted to mention it as their statuses were not clear at the publish time of the last Tidbits — also, I thought it would be nice to express a congratulatory note to both players.

