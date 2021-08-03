Australian Dollar Nears 2-Week High as RBA Holds Taper Timeline

SYDNEY, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of Australia held its cash rate at 0.10% on Tuesday following a monthly policy meeting. The following is a chronology of the Reserve Bank of Australia's interest rate moves since 1990. Each move is measured in basis points (bp), which are one-hundredths of a percentage point. Nov 3 2020 Down 15 bp to 0.10 Mar 19 2020 Down 25 bp to 0.25 Mar 3 2020 Down 25 bp to 0.50 Oct 1 2019 Down 25 bp to 0.75 Jul 2 2019 Down 25 bp to 1.00 Jun 4 2019 Down 25 bp to 1.25 Aug 2 2016 Down 25 bp to 1.50 May 3 2016 Down 25 bp to 1.75 May 5 2015 Down 25 bp to 2.00 Feb 3 2015 Down 25 bp to 2.25 Aug 6 2013 Down 25 bp to 2.50 May 7 2013 Down 25 bp to 2.75 Dec 4 2012 Down 25 bp to 3.00 Oct 2 2012 Down 25 bp to 3.25 Jun 5 2012 Down 25 bp to 3.50 May 1 2012 Down 50 bp to 3.75 Dec 6 2011 Down 25 bp to 4.25 Nov 1 2011 Down 25 bp to 4.50 Nov 2 2010 Up 25 bp to 4.75 May 4 2010 Up 25 bp to 4.50 Apr 6 2010 Up 25 bp to 4.25 Mar 2 2010 Up 25 bp to 4.00 Dec 1 2009 Up 25 bp to 3.75 Nov 3 2009 Up 25 bp to 3.50 Oct 6 2009 Up 25 bp to 3.25 Apr 7 2009 Down 25 bp to 3.00 Feb 3 2009 Down 100 bp to 3.25 Dec 2 2008 Down 100 bp to 4.25 Nov 4 2008 Down 75 bp to 5.25 Oct 7 2008 Down 100 bp to 6.00 Sep 2 2008 Down 25 bp to 7.00 Mar 4 2008 Up 25 bp to 7.25 Feb 5 2008 Up 25 bp to 7.00 Nov 7 2007 Up 25 bp to 6.75 Aug 8 2007 Up 25 bp to 6.50 Nov 8 2006 Up 25 bp to 6.25 Aug 2 2006 Up 25 bp to 6.00 May 3 2006 Up 25 bp to 5.75 Mar 2 2005 Up 25 bp to 5.50 Dec 3 2003 Up 25 bp to 5.25 Nov 5 2003 Up 25 bp to 5.00 June 5 2002 Up 25 bp to 4.75 May 8 2002 Up 25 bp to 4.50 Dec 5 2001 Down 25 bp to 4.25 Oct 3 2001 Down 25 bp to 4.50 Sept 5 2001 Down 25 bp to 4.75 Apr 4 2001 Down 50 bp to 5.0 Mar 7 2001 Down 25 bp to 5.5 Feb 7 2001 Down 50 bp to 5.75 Aug 2 2000 Up 25 bp to 6.25 May 3 2000 Up 25 bp to 6.0 Apr 5 2000 Up 25 bp to 5.75 Feb 2 2000 Up 50 bp to 5.5 Nov 3 1999 Up 25 bp to 5.0 Dec 2 1998 Down 25 bp to 4.75 Jul 30 1997 Down 50 bp to 5.0 May 23 1997 Down 50 bp to 5.5 Dec 11 1996 Down 50 bp to 6.0 Nov 6 1996 Down 50 bp to 6.5 Jul 31 1996 Down 50 bp to 7.0 Dec 14 1994 Up 100 bp to 7.5 Oct 24 1994 Up 100 bp to 6.5 Aug 17 1994 Up 75 bp to 5.5 Jul 30 1993 Down 50 bp to 4.75 Mar 23 1993 Down 50 bp to 5.25 Jul 8 1992 Down 75 bp to 5.75 May 6 1992 Down 100 bp to 6.5 Jan 8 1992 Down 100 bp to 7.5 Nov 6 1991 Down 100 bp to 8.5 Sep 3 1991 Down 100 bp to 9.5 May 16 1991 Down 100 bp to 10.5 Apr 4 1991 Down 50 bp to 11.5 Dec 18 1990 Down 100 bp to 12.0 Oct 15 1990 Down 100 bp to 13.0 Aug 2 1990 Down 100 bp to 14.0 Apr 4 1990 Down 100-150bp to 15.0 to 15.5 Feb 15 1990 Down 50 bp to 16.5 to 17.0 Jan 23 1990 Down 50-100bp to 17.0 to 17.5 (Compiled by Wayne Cole; Editing by Chris Gallagher)