Australian Dollar Nears 2-Week High as RBA Holds Taper Timeline

investing.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com - The Australian Dollar lifted to near 2-week highs of 0.7406 against the U.S. Dollar on Tuesday after policymakers at the Reserve Bank of Australia surprised market participants as they held firm on their current tapering timeline, despite protracted lockdowns across the country, citing a stronger than expected economic recovery from previous lockdown periods. Officials maintained the current cash rate at 0.1% and will continue to purchase government securities at the rate of $5 billion a week until early September and then $4 billion a week until at least mid November.

au.investing.com

