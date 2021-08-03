Survival Of The Nicest: Customer Service As A Business Growth (And Survival) Engine
Customer service is the essential growth engine for any company finding its footing in the entrepreneurial world. You don’t have the luxury today of building a business as it was done in the Mad Men era, when you could hire a Don Draper-level marketing genius who could use mass marketing messages to make almost any product or service sell. All you had to do was write your ad agency a check.www.forbes.com
Comments / 0