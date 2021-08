Chrome OS 92 was slated to release last week but, as you probably know, Google has been a bit busy making preparations to announce the upcoming Pixel 6 and 6 Pro to the world. Regardless, Google has finally taken the wraps off of the latest iteration of Chrome OS and this update brings some very interesting new features along for the ride that will make Chromebooks even more useful for users on the go. The update to Chrome OS 92 is just now rolling out to the update server and here’s a quick look at what’s coming when it arrives.