Is this that dip? Long-time readers well know that I went long most of the pharmaceuticals and biotechs that were working on either vaccines or therapeutics in the fight against COVID-19 since before this pandemic went global. Since before my own torturous experience with this evil virus. My biggest hit was Moderna (MRNA) . My biggest swing and miss was BioNTech (BNTX) . My Regeneron (REGN) position was a good example of how not to trade. The one I have never sold is Pfizer (PFE) . Now, about Moderna. Oh, that was one of my finest trades. Fact is that though I looked right on the out trade at the time, I ended up leaving a chunk on the table, and have waited for that all-elusive dip to re-enter.