Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Britain’s most successful Olympians Jason and Laura Kenny add to medal haul

By Independent TV
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yq5k2_0bG84ox200
Great Britain’s Laura Kenny and Jason Kenny with their silver medals at the Izu Velodrome (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Wire)

Jason and Laura Kenny racked up further Olympic medal success at the Izu Velodrome on Tuesday.

Team GB’s golden couple had to settle for a silver medal each in the men’s sprint and women’s pursuit respectively.

In Jason’s case, the silver arguably makes him the most successful British male Olympian of all time. He sits level with Sir Bradley Wiggins on eight medals in all, but has six golds compared to Wiggins’ five and two silvers to Wiggins’ one.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lUkI3_0bG84ox200
Britain’s most decorated male Olympians (PA Graphic) (PA Graphics)

Jason also remains level with Sir Chris Hoy’s record of six gold medals, though backed up by one more silver. He has the chance to move out on his own with further success in the individual sprint or the keirin.

He managed a team sprint gold in Beijing 13 years ago and also an individual silver, before adding two further golds at London 2012 and three at Rio 2016.

Kenny reflected on reaching eight medals on Tuesday and told the BBC: “Every time you come back it just gets harder.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MSoNE_0bG84ox200
Britain’s most decorated female Olympians (PA Graphic) (PA Graphics)

“The team sprint was always our best chance of getting on the podium so I’m really happy with where we are.”

Laura can eclipse Charlotte Dujardin as Britain’s most decorated female Olympian of all time at the Tokyo Games.

Her four golds are a record for a British woman and silver on Tuesday took her to five medals overall, one behind Dujardin whose equestrian medal count is three golds, one silver and two bronze.

Laura Kenny competes again in the omnium and madison.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

205K+
Followers
97K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hoy
Person
Charlotte Dujardin
Person
Bradley Wiggins
Person
Laura Kenny
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silver Medal#London 2012#Team Gb#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
CyclingPosted by
The Independent

Who is Laura Kenny? The British cyclist with four Olympic gold medals

Olympics chief says Tokyo 2020 ‘will give humanity faith in the future’. Four events entered, four gold medals won – it is a remarkable winning record at the Olympic Games for Laura Kenny, who heads to Tokyo 2020 with the chance to become Great Britain’s most successful female Olympian. Freeman’s employment with British Cycling between encompassed both London 2012 and Rio 2016, with Team GB securing a combined 14 gold medals from the two Olympic Games.
WorldThe Independent

Tokyo 2020: Jason Kenny and Laura Kenny have chance to make Olympic history

Olympic history beckons in the Kenny household over the next week as husband and wife Jason and Laura chase further gold. Jason Kenny goes into the Tokyo Games alongside Sir Chris Hoy with the most gold medals for a British Olympian and one behind another fellow cyclist, Sir Bradley Wiggins in total medals.
WorldBBC

Tokyo Olympics: Jason and Laura Kenny both claim track cycling silver

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and online; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live, Sports Extra and Sounds; live text and video clips on BBC Sport website and app. Jason Kenny became Great Britain's most decorated Olympian as team sprint silver brought an eighth medal,...
Cyclingolympics.com

Tokyo 2020 track cycling day 2: Great Britain's Jason and Laura Kenny in pursuit of historic feats

The day’s racing at the Izu Velodrome will come to a climactic conclusion with the men’s team sprint and the women’s team pursuit finals. The first round of the women’s team pursuit will set off the action on the cycling track followed by the men’s team pursuit first round and the team sprint qualifying and first round. The men’s team sprint will bring the curtain down on the day’s racing with and will be followed by the medal ceremonies.
Worldsemoball.com

Kenny, Archibald win Olympic debut of women's Madison

IZU, Japan (AP) -- There was a moment when Laura Kenny, one of the most decorated track cyclists in Britain's long history of champions, wondered whether she would ever put on a helmet and step into the pedals for another competitive race. Kenny already had won four Olympic gold medals,...
SportsPosted by
newschain

Laura and Jason Kenny settle for silver medals as Team GB lose their grip

Laura and Jason Kenny settled for silver medals at the Tokyo Olympics as Great Britain’s crown slipped in the velodrome. After a decade of British dominance in Olympic track cycling, proof that the rest of the world has caught up came as Laura and the women’s team pursuit squad finished second to a German team who smashed the world record, while Jason and the men’s team sprint squad were comfortably distanced by Holland.
Swimming & SurfingSkySports

Tokyo Olympics: Team GB's medal winners

Here's a reminder of those who have taken to the podium so far in Tokyo... Adam Peaty became the first British swimmer to defend an Olympic title when he retained his 100m breaststroke crown. He remarkably accounts for the 16 quickest times over the distance in history. In one of...
SportsAOL Corp

Coach Dismissed From The Olympics For Disturbing Act

The 2020 Summer Olympics are wrapping up in Tokyo, Japan, but not before one coach was dismissed for a disturbing act. A German coach has been ousted from the Summer Olympics after she was captured on video punching a horse that refused to perform. The coach, Kim Raisner, was disqualified...

Comments / 0

Community Policy