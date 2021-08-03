Alice in Chains’ Jerry Cantrell releases solo track “Atone” and announces upcoming album ‘Brighten’
Alice In Chains vocalist and guitarist Jerry Cantrell will release a new album titled Brighten, his first solo album in 19 years, due out October 29. Cantrell is now streaming the single “Atone”, and he says of the track: “As a fan of Ennio Morricone scores and Sergio Leone movies, it’s got a bit of that outlaw vibe, with a cool psycho hillbilly stomp. It’s been kicking around in my head for like 20-plus years, haunting me. Sometimes it takes a while for a good idea to find its best form. Such was the case with ‘Atone’.”www.klbjfm.com
Comments / 0