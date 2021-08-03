Alice in Chains’ Jerry Cantrell releases solo track “Atone” and announces upcoming album ‘Brighten’

Prolific veteran bassist Brian Cook (of Botch, These Arms Are Snakes, Russian Circles, Sumac, and more) now has yet another new project, Torment & Glory, a singer/songwriter-style solo project whose debut album We Left a Note with an Apology comes out August 27 via Sargent House (pre-order). The first single is "No Big Crime," a gorgeous, somber, folky song that's a far cry from the heavy music Brian is best known for. It's genuinely great stuff, and it comes with a grainy video directed by Bobby Markos that you can check out right here: